Major Achievements for Sub Tales

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank and Charles Hood, the authors of “Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots” and eight more titles about the US Submarine Force history, announce some record milestones and achievements over the last few months.1.During the week of April 8th, their FB page ( www.facebook.com/2hoodssubbook ) had over one million views and more than 12,500 followers.2. The first book in the nine-book series, “Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots – Tales from a Submarine Officer from the Height of the Cold War” had reached the status of a NY Times Best Seller and An Amazon Book of the Year. It is rated as the 15th best submarine book of all time in 2025 by The Book Authority.3. The same book, “Poopie Suits and Cowboy Boots”, was recently updated with additional information, more photos, a new cover, and more glossary entries totaling 32 extra pages.4. The book “Sub Tales” was recently updated with a new chapter and additional material for existing chapters totaling 48 extra pages.5. The book “More Sub Tales” was recently updated with additional new material, including expanded discussions of the first softball game at the North Pole in 1960 and the making of the movie The Hunt for Red October in 1989, totaling 44 extra pages.5. Positive reviews for all nine books continue across the board with 86% of raters giving the titles either a four or five-star rating on Amazon.6. The Hood brothers announced that two of their titles—“Sub Tales” and “More Sub Tales”—had been donated to the operating boats of the US Submarine Force in all areas of the world. Some of the current submarine sailors have contacted us to acknowledge the gift and share their enthusiasm for reading about what their predecessors did “in the old days.”7. In April, the authors surpassed 21,000 total units sold in the form of printed, e-book, and audio formats. The audiobooks took a sharp upward curve in the 1st quarter of 2025 in terms of units sold. Work on the next audiobook to be released—“Sub Tales 4”—continues.8. To date, the Hood brothers have donated $54,000 to the USSVI Scholarship Fund and over $6000 in cash and in kind donations to other submarine charities for total philanthropy exceeding $60,000 regarding the submarine community.You can see all 9 books at subtales.com. There are easy order buttons for each book.

