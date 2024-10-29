POOPIE SUITS ANNOUNCES – THEY HAVE PASSED 1200 AUDIO VERSIONS FROM 4 OF THEIR 9 BOOKS SOLD

Audio Version of Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots Cover from Audio version of Sub Tales - Stories That Seldom Surface Run Silent Run Deep - They Never Saw It Coming

Recently passed 20,000 books sold. 11,200 Followers on Facebook. Over 500 International Reviews 86% 4 or 5 Star. Narrated by sub vet for nuance and realism

The Sub Tales series of books perfectly suits the audiobook experience. Each is a collection of stand-alone stories, Joe Courtemanche's compelling narrative style brings them to life. You are there"” — Charles Hood - Principal Author

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poopie Suits – True Sub Tales, the 9 book collection of true, non-fiction, stories from the US Submarine Force has collaborated with Submarine Veteran and professional narrator, Joseph Courtemanche, to produce 4 audio versions of their 9 books.Joe, who rode the boats himself, has infused these audio versions with a unique blend of realism and nuance, that no other narrator could have done.The result is an experience that “takes you there”.Joe himself said: "I have narrated a couple of dozen books, both fiction and non-fiction. My favorite non-fiction work is without a doubt the "Poopie Suit Guys" books, including the Sub Tales works. As a former "rider-scum", I know that world, and love the chance to tell the stories of the brave men of the diesel boats and early nuke boats. Some day I expect I will be telling the stories of this generation as well, and I look forward to that with pride. I may not have earned my dolphins (My trips were all short and on different classes) but I am very proud of bringing that world to life for the dolphin wearers, and the rest of the world. I hope you enjoy my work as much as I enjoy doing it!"The 9 Poopie Suits books started with the autobiographical story of Frank Hood, a submariner himself.The 8 books that followed come in 2 series – the Sub Tales series (1-5) and The Silent Service Remembers series (1-3).Joe has completed the audio versions of Sub Tales 1-4, and is working on Sub Tales 4.The Poopie Suits series has won awards with it unique genre of telling true stories, but steering clear of any classified material.This focus has won the admiration of other sub veterans and civilians alike, as all the books are written in a easy yet informative style.The audio books are loved by those who have vision issues, and by those who spend a lot of time behind a wheel. The Sub Tales series is particularly well suited for short interval listening.You can listen to a single story – in 15 minutes or less – and come back again for another short dive into the amazing history of the US Submarine Force.All aspects of serving in a steel tube designed to sink are covered. At sea, in Port, pranks, bravery, daring rescues, sudden emergencies, close calls – You are there. And every story is true!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.