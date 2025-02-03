DBA GROUP ANNOUNCES The acquisition of 60% of the Spanish Proyectos IFG

DBA Group Spa announced that it has finalized the purchase of a 60 percent stake in engineering firm Proyectos IFG, based in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain.

TREVISO, ITALY, ITALY, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBA Group S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana and one of Italy's leading providers of technical consulting, engineering, project management and ICT solutions for the life cycle management of mission-critical networked works and infrastructure, also announces in the United States that it has finalized the purchase of 60 percent of the shares of engineering company Proyectos IFG, based in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain. The transaction was carried out through the operating company DBA PRO. S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of DBA Group S.p.A.With this transaction, DBA Group intends to implement the provisions of the 2023-2026 Business Plan, which calls for a non-organic revenue growth component, part of which will come from acquisitions to be made in the European market.To give substance to the outlined strategy, DBA decided to focus on Spain, after carefully evaluating the country's macroeconomic growth parameters and carrying out specialized market studies that confirmed similar positive dynamics to those in Italy in the fields of Data Centers and renewable energy.Thanks to said market studies and direct knowledge of the Data Center market, DBA identified the engineering company Projectos IFG of Brothers Alberto and Ignacio Fernandez Guerra as the partner to tackle business development in the Iberian Peninsula together.Proyectos IFG is an engineering company specialized in integrated Data Center projects of various power sizes up to and including Campus Data Center and Hyperscale.The company has a multidisciplinary team of experienced engineers from different areas, architects and designers (BIM 3D) capable of developing any type of project and integrating in joint projects where installers or builders participate and operates throughout the Spanish national territory.Its mission is to offer the market high value-added engineering services of excellent quality, proposing innovative and effective technical solutions to fully satisfy its clients and to establish a long-term relationship with them.The highly specialized skills of DBA PRO. S.p.A. and Proyectos IFG turn out to be synergistic and complementary and able to offer high added value to the group's clients.Proyectos IFG in 2023 recorded a value of production of 3.92 million euros and EBITDA of 742 thousand euros. Net income for 2023 was Euro 489 thousand.Proyectos IFG's equity as of December 31, 2023 amounted to Euro 1,691 thousand, with a net financial position of Euro 542 thousand (excess cash).Preliminary figures for 2024 report a value of production of approximately Euro 4.71 million and EBITDA of approximately Euro 0.84 million and will be precisely defined in the budget documents.The Entreprise Value of IFG is Euro 4.7 million. The provisional consideration, subject to price adjustment at closing, for 60 percent of the shares is Euro 2.8 million. The payment of the consideration was supported partly with bank financing and partly with equity.GovernanceProyectos IFG's new Board of Directors, in addition to the current directors and selling partners, will be composed as follows:Raffaele De Bettin, Chairman of the Board of DirectorsAlberto Fernandez Guerra, board member and CEOIgnacio Fernandez Guerra, board member and CEOMarco Politi, Board MemberSacha Busetti, Board Member“This acquisition is very important for us,” comments Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group S.p.A., ”because it allows us to enter a highly strategic market such as the Spanish one, where we intend to offer our experience gained over more than 30 years in engineering and architecture services, thanks to the collaboration with an important player already rooted in the territory such as Proyectos IFG. We want to grow as a Group, and operations like this are a concrete testimony to our commitment to the implementation of the 2023-2026 Business Plan, in which non-organic revenue growth was already planned. I would like to thank Brothers Alberto and Ignacio Fernandez Guerra for the collaboration shown in the preliminary stages and the community of interests that made this operation materialize, so that we can grow together and achieve goals of excellence. I also thank the entire DBA Management Team and the consultants who have supported us in all phases of the development of the operation.”

