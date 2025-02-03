Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Leads Three Businesses to Consecutive Talk Awards

With a strong focus on outstanding customer service, three businesses just earned their 16th straight Talk Award

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses have reached the highest levels of customer satisfaction consistently, earning them a Talk Award for the 16th straight year.Pomeroy’s Small Animal Hospital in the heart of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, is located on the site where Dr. Fred Pomeroy’s grandfather set up his clinic to treat horses in 1886. As times changed, the clinic began to focus on small animals, especially dogs, and Fred took over from his father in 1979. Open six days a week to provide veterinary services, the clinic offers quality, loving care for household pets and their owners and has racked up a host of awards and accolades. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/pomeroys-small-animal-hospital/ Certified Collision Craft of Sherman Oaks, California, is the fastest-growing automotive repair facility in the greater Los Angeles area. In business since 2005, the shop is knowledgeable on all types of repairs for all vehicle makes and models. The team is I-Car Platinum certified and trained, and recommends the best course of action to customers, outlining potential solutions to bring the car back to showroom condition. Complimentary 24/7 towing services and vehicle rental services are just some of the amenities that make Certified Collision Craft the repair shop of choice. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/certified-collision-craft/ Hilltop Automotive in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, has grown from a two-man operation in the 1990s to a full-service auto repair facility with ASE-certified mechanics who can handle all makes and models of automobiles as well as RVs. Owner Steve Saporito is an expert, and he allows only the best for his customers, standing behind every repair. There is no compromise on quality or service — customer satisfaction is the number-one priority at Hilltop Automotive, which is why they only use tools and equipment that exceed standards and use innovative technologies. For more information, visit the shop’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/hilltop-automotive/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.