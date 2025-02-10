Hicks Nurseries’ 35th Annual Flower & Garden Show Open March 6-30

Hicks Nurseries Flower & Garden Show Spring is in the Air

Free Parking & Admission

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island’s premier garden center will host its 35th annual Flower & Garden Show March 6-30. This year’s theme, ‘Spring is in the Air’ showcases the wonders of spring taking flight.The much-anticipated free indoor event is a main attraction at the Westbury, New York, garden center and draws attendees from all over the tri-state area. It features eight unique gardens in full bloom bursting with life and color, giving revelers a stunning preview of the season to come.“Each garden in the show features an element of spring taking flight, whether through whimsical bugs, soaring balloons, or thousands of blooms radiating warmth and joy.” said Ken Muellers, Hicks Landscapes senior landscape designer. “We aim to inspire and delight at every turn.”Housed in a recently updated 20,000 square foot greenhouse, the production includes over 5,000 plants and 250 different varieties strategically planned to bloom throughout the length of the show. Hicks Landscapes, the design/build division of Hicks Nurseries, works a year in advance to develop the concept and design the gardens. They coordinate their efforts with the rest of the Hicks Nurseries’ team to source the plant material, secure or build the props and ensure all the plants are in bloom for the show.A scavenger hunt will be available for kids of all ages offering a fun activity to participate in while exploring the gardens. Activity sheets will be provided inside the show daily.No matter what the weather is outside, it will be spring in full bloom at Hicks Nurseries during the Flower & Garden Show with the promise of renewal ahead. The show is open every day, Monday through Sunday from 8am-6pm.For updates and more information visit https://hicksnurseries.com/flower-show/ ABOUT HICKS NURSERIESHicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services, and their wholesale division, Hicks Commercial Sales, serves horticultural professionals. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Follow on social media @hicksnurseries and learn more at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.