Businesses Receive 12th Consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Outstanding Customer Service

Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer service and satisfaction.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Colorado to New York to Florida, three companies have earned the highest customer satisfaction ratings, leading to a 12th straight Pulse Award ECOS Environmental & Disaster Restoration Inc. of Boulder, Colorado, specializes in 24/7 emergency response with a full range of environmental, catastrophe and residential restoration services throughout Colorado as well as Utah and Wyoming. Among the services offered are water and flood damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold removal, asbestos testing and abatement, animal waste removal, emergency board-ups, and biohazard and HAZMAT clean-ups. The company’s team of professionals are extensively trained and certified and have the necessary experience to respond to any environmental emergencies. At the forefront of every job is a focus on the safety of customers and employees. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/ecos-environmental-and-disaster-restoration-inc-Colorado Moonlight Electric of Jamestown in Jamestown, New York, is a locally owned and operated electrical contractor. Owners Brad Swanson and William Russell, Jr. are both second-generation electricians who have created a true family business that treats its employees and customers like family. They believe in setting themselves apart from the competition by offering not only high-quality electrical services, but the best customer experience possible. To make that happen, they have built a team of skilled, trustworthy professionals in the field and the office who provide an unparalleled experience for customers, no matter the job. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/moonlight-electric-of-jamestown-Jamestown-NY Established in 1994 in a household garage, Armstrong Air & Heating of Winter Garden, Florida, has grown exponentially to offer HVAC and electrical services throughout Florida as well as parts of Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Now with more than three decades of experience, the company handles residential and commercial services from installation to maintenance and repairs of heating and air-conditioning systems, along with electrical services including wiring, generator installation and repair, electrical vehicle chargers, electrical panel installation, and more. Its mission of non-stop improvement, impeccable service and products, and full customer satisfaction keeps the company on top. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Armstrong-Air-Heating-Winter-Garden-FL Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

