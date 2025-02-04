Driver Charged in Fatal Lakewood Crash Involving Former 3News Reporter

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy Takes Legal Action Against Driver in Fatal Lakewood Crash

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, a Cleveland-based law firm, filed a personal injury lawsuit on February 3, 2025, in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (case number CV-25-111298), in connection with the tragic incident that claimed the life of former 3News and Channel 19 reporter Bill Safos. The lawsuit seeks justice and accountability for the actions of the driver that struck and killed Bill and aims to bring closure to Mr. Safos’ family and loved ones.

The fatal crash, which took place on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, has left a lasting impact on the community, particularly those who knew and admired Bill Safos for his years of service in journalism. Known for his dedication to uncovering the truth and reporting with integrity, Mr. Safos was a respected voice in Northeast Ohio.

“The untimely loss of Bill Safos is a tragedy that has deeply affected his family, friends, and the community he served,” said Jeff Heller, a partner at Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy. “Our law firm is committed to seeking justice on behalf of the entire Safos family and ensuring the driver and any others that may be responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

The lawsuit alleges that the driver involved in the crash was speeding through a highly residential area in Lakewood, OH, in the same neighborhood where Bill Safos lived. Aside from violating numerous traffic laws leading up to the crash, the car was traveling 47 mph in a 25 mph zone when it struck Bill in a crosswalk. Bill was just three streets away from his home. While additional details will unfold through the legal process, the firm emphasized that their primary goal is to achieve a resolution that honors Mr. Safos’ memory.

“We are incredibly grateful for the thorough investigation by the Lakewood Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” said Heller. “The work they have done, combined with the experts we have retained, will help ensure that Bill’s family obtains the utmost justice.”

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy has a long history of representing victims and families in complex cases involving wrongful death and catastrophic injury. Their experienced legal team, led by partner Jeff Heller, will diligently pursue this case and do everything possible for the Safos family.

About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm’s track record of success during the past nine decades has made them the top personal injury law firm in Ohio.

The firm handles incredibly complex cases and pursues accountability against some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies in the world. Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy is also dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized it as a regional leader in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state, and fight tirelessly on behalf of their injured clients. For more information, visit www.nphm.com.

