Hicks Landscapes Receives Top Honors from the Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association (LINLA)

LINLA 2024-2025 Gold Winner - Hicks Landscapes, Illuminated Spaces LINLA 2024-2025 Gold Winner - Hicks Landscapes, Illuminated Spaces LINLA 2024-2025 Silver Winner - Hicks Landscapes, This Side of Paradise

Captures Gold and Silver Environmental Enhancement Awards

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island’s premier garden center is proud to announce that its design/build division, Hicks Landscapes , received two prestigious 2024/2025 Environmental Enhancement Awards from LINLA (Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association), one gold and one silver.These Environmental Enhancement Awards recognize excellence in landscape design and construction in the hope of inspiring quality among the green industry. Hicks Landscapes’ award-winning projects are:Gold Winner: ‘ Illuminated Spaces : Color, Sound & Light in Balance’. The team at Hicks Landscapes turned this small, waterlogged back yard into multifunctional living space complete with drainage, sod, pool and spa with integrated waterfall fire pit, pavers, outdoor kitchen, seasonal plantings, and lighting for evening entertaining. Thoughtful planning maximized the space, creating an oasis with enhanced safety and sensory experiences for a family member with impaired vision.Silver Winner: ‘This Side of Paradise’. A challenging yard was transformed into a cozy, inviting space that reflects the client's lifestyle. Key features included a rustic bluestone patio, a natural steppingstone path, and diverse plantings that provide year-round color and texture, all while maintaining budget-friendly solutions like repairing existing retaining walls and incorporating boulders for grading.William Winiecki, Hicks Landscapes General Manager said, "It’s thrilling to be acknowledged by LINLA this year with these prestigious awards. All our projects are approached with the utmost care to surpass our customers’ goals and expectations."Hicks Landscapes has been recognized with numerous awards through the years from various industry organizations including LINLA, the New York State Nursery and Landscape Association (NYSNLA), Houzz and Best of the North Shore.Mr. Winiecki continued, “The honor of receiving an industry award is incredible but the biggest honor comes from our customers.” Hicks Landscapes is consistently 5-star rated on Google, easily surpassing other landscape design/build companies on Long Island.LINLA represents over one-hundred-member companies and many more professionals currently working in the horticultural field. Entries are judged by a panel of horticultural experts, landscape architects, and architects. Every entry is evaluated on its own merits and projects are critiqued in the areas of design, use of plant materials, and landscape construction. The Environmental Enhancement Awards Gala will take place February 27, 2025, at the Larkfield Manor in East Northport, New York. To learn more visit: https://www.linla.org/ ABOUT HICKS NURSERIESHicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services, and their wholesale division, Hicks Commercial Sales, serves horticultural professionals. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Follow on social media @hicksnurseries and learn more at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.