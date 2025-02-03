Applications Open for Summer Meal Sites

February 3, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Applications Open for Summer Meal Sites

Public and nonprofit organizations can host SUN Meals program locations.

BALTIMORE (February 3, 2025) — The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is seeking public and private nonprofit organizations to participate in SUN Meals, formerly the Summer Food Service Program.

SUN Meals — a federally funded, state-administered program — provides free, nutritious meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. Last summer, SUN Meals provided more than 6 million meals at over 1,200 sites, helping to close the nutrition gap between the end of one school year and the beginning of the next.

“Families facing food insecurity can find the summer months especially difficult,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “SUN Meals and SUN Meals To-Go programs create a broad network of free meal sites across the state. From eating at a meal site to receiving a meal box to take home, families in need can access nutritious food all summer long.”

Qualifying organizations may participate as either SUN Meals sites, which serve meals to the community under a sponsoring organization; or as a sponsoring organization, which plan, coordinate and manage the meal service at one or more sites. All meals and snacks must meet federal nutrition standards.

SUN Meals provides reimbursement to sponsoring organizations in areas where at least 50 percent of households qualify for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program, or 50 percent of the children enrolled in a summer program qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Most organizations may be reimbursed for up to two meals or snacks for each child daily; camps and migrant programs may be reimbursed for up to three meals.

The summer meals program is open to youth under age 18. Individuals over age 18 with disabilities and participate in the federal meals program at a public or private nonprofit school during the academic year are also eligible to participate.

The application deadline for new sponsoring organizations is Tuesday, April 15. For more information, contact the Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0192 or scnpmailbox.msde@maryland.gov.

The deadline for applying to be a SUN Meals site is Sunday, June 15. Contact information for SUN Meals sponsors is online.

###