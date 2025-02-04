Simplifying Service Excellence: Zuper Unveils Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay

Zuper

New offerings redefine how field service businesses manage communication and payments to drive operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences

Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay address two critical challenges for service businesses: enabling frictionless customer communication and providing fast, secure payment solutions.” — Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuper , the leading provider of intelligent field service management solutions launched Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay today, marking a significant step in its evolution into a multi-product software platform. By consolidating payment and communication workflows within the Zuper platform, these new products enable field service teams to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide seamless service.Zuper Connect: Centralize communication for your field service businessZuper Connect bridges the communication gap between field teams and customers with features like:- Two-way texting, in-app calling, and advanced call routing, enabling instant and reliable communication- Linking communication records to job tickets and customer profiles for easy access and traceability- Call masking and secure routing options to ensure privacy and data securityZuper Pay: Get paid fast and securely anytime, anywhereZuper Pay provides robust, secure, and flexible payment capabilities, designed specifically for field service businesses to:- Process payments instantly using industry-leading security standards- Offer customers diverse and flexible payment options, both online and onsite- Save time with automated invoicing and real-time tracking of payments“We remain steadfast in our mission to build the world’s most powerful field service ​management solution,” said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. “Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay address two critical challenges for service businesses: enabling frictionless customer communication and providing fast, secure payment solutions. These products empower businesses to enhance productivity while delivering exceptional customer experiences that drive satisfaction and loyalty.”He added, “As we evolve into a multi-product platform, our long-term vision is to empower service businesses globally to operate more efficiently, adapt to changing customer expectations, and unlock new growth opportunities. Our team is constantly innovating and delivering intelligent tools that don’t just solve today’s challenges but also shape the future of the service industry.”The launch of Zuper Connect and Zuper Pay highlights Zuper’s continued focus on innovation and value creation for its customers. Following its $32M Series B funding in December 2023, Zuper has been committed to broadening its product portfolio to support service businesses in meeting evolving customer expectations.About ZuperZuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India.Learn more about Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.