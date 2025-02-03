InventionHome® Product Developer Creates a Comfortable and Convenient Lower Body Garment Solution for Catheter Users

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sally N. of Scarborough, ME is the creator of the Catheter Pant Zipper, an innovative pair of pants featuring a discreet 9-inch inner seam zipper designed to improve comfort, accessibility, and efficiency for catheter users.Traditional pants can make it difficult for individuals to comfortably wear and manage a catheter bag and tube. The Catheter Pant Zipper solves this issue by integrating a zipper within the inseam, allowing the catheter tube to exit the pants smoothly, reducing discomfort and improving usability.Key features of the invention include:• A 9-inch inner seam zipper that allows the catheter to exit the pants with ease.• Improved drainage efficiency that enables catheter users to wear a standard, larger catheter bag, reducing the need for frequent emptying compared to leg or travel bags.• Enhanced comfort and mobility that accommodate daily activities without restricting movement.• Discreet and functional design via an integrated zipper that ensures easy access to the catheter while maintaining a stylish, everyday, and fashionable look.The Catheter Pant Zipper is a game-changer for those who require catheter use, offering a seamless and practical way to maintain independence and confidence in daily life. It could be estimated that over 100-million urinary catheters are used annually worldwide, and people that need to wear these daily could experience numerous embarrassing situations without quick and easy access to the catheter. The Catheter Pant Zipper is innovative and versatile, offering a simple solution for millions of people.Sally filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Catheter Pant Zipper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Catheter Pant Zipper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

