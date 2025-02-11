Ikos Resorts Unveils Its Most Ambitious Campaign Yet: Celebrating Love (and a Dash of Hate)

Ikos Resorts celebrates a decade of award-winning luxury and immersive destination experiences with a landmark campaign

THESSALONIKI, THESSALONIKI, GREECE, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its groundbreaking inception in 2015, Ikos Resorts has redefined the luxury all-inclusive experience, carving out a unique space in the hospitality industry. Now celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Ikos Resorts unveils its most ambitious campaign yet, ‘Love Ikos. Hate Leaving’ — celebrating all that guests love about Ikos, along with the only thing they hate doing, which is leaving our resorts.

Having grown from two properties in Northern Greece to a portfolio that now spans the Mediterranean, Ikos Resorts has planned expansions into Crete in 2026, Portugal in 2028, and additional locations in Spain. This growth is a testament to not only to the strength of the pioneering brand, but also to the continuous trust and loyalty of Ikos’ guests, who have fallen ‘in love’ with their experience-centric concept.

Patricia Cerdá, the Group Creative Director at explains the inspiration behind the new era and campaign:

“It needed to be as ambitious as our business model: a luxury all-inclusive resort, something unimaginable just a few years ago”.

Ikos Resorts pioneered the “Luxury All-Inclusive” model, and this campaign further cements its status as a global leader, offering not just unparalleled services, but also genuine emotional connections. Love stories, powered by Ikos Resorts many signature offerings, which have re-imagined the all-inclusive concept, including menus created by Michelin-starred chefs, signature cocktails, and unlimited sports and wellness options, all surrounded by idyllic Mediterranean settings. With renovations at Ikos Olivia, new villas at Ikos Andalusia, fresh culinary experiences at Ikos Dassia, and an expanded Deluxe Collection, Ikos is continuing to lead and inspire in this sector in 2025, whilst putting its guests at the heart of every decision.

The new campaign draws inspiration from Ikos Resorts’ remarkable loyalty rates, celebrating the love story that begins when guests arrive an the reluctantly ends when they leave. For many, an Ikos holiday is more than an escape, with some guests visiting every property that has opened since 2015 and falling in love with the concept, thereby becoming part of the Ikos family. These connections come from both the warm staff and their commitment to exceptional service, as well as Ikos’ dedication to helping guests deeply connect with the locale and the surrounding landscape when at an Ikos property.

Ikos have worked with the DAVID Madrid creative team to capture this perfectly:

“It was the sense of luxury in the personal touch, in the way people were treated, that truly stood out and that surprised us, because while other luxury brands prefer to maintain a certain distance, here it was exactly that warm connection that elevated the service value,” says Saulo, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of DAVID Madrid.

“All That You Love—With Only One Thing to Hate: Leaving” is more than a tagline; it’s a celebration of the unique emotional journey that Ikos Resorts offers. By putting human connection and authentic experiences at the forefront, Ikos continues to disrupt the luxury hospitality industry, setting a new benchmark for what it means to truly love where you stay.

Come Fall in Love with Ikos and book a stay at ikosresorts.com

