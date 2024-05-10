Sani Resort, Greece, Announces Return of ‘Sani Gourmet’ with Exquisite Line-Up of Michelin-Starred Chefs

Sani Resort Greece Sani Gourmet 2024 Porto Sani Elia Restaurant

Sani Gourmet 2024 represents another year of culinary excellence, hosting internationally acclaimed chefs for intimate dinners from 26th July - 23rd August

KASSANDRA, HALKIDIKI, GREECE, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sani Resort is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of its prestigious gastronomy event series, Sani Gourmet, this summer. From 26th July to 23rd August, the resort will play host to an extraordinary lineup of Michelin-starred chefs, including Paco Morales, Massimo Bottura, Andoni Aduriz, Ana Ros, and Clare Smyth, representing gastronomic excellence from around the world.

This year's Sani Gourmet promises to be the most illustrious edition yet, with a stellar cast of Michelin-starred chefs gracing the tables of Sani's esteemed restaurants. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in bespoke menus meticulously crafted by each chef. These exclusive dinners will showcase an array of seven to nine delectable dishes, expertly paired with exquisite international and local wines curated by Sani's team of sommeliers. Taking place in Elia restaurant these specially curated dinners of Sani Gourmet are a one-of-a-kind experience for guests who are looking to explore the rich flavours and culinary culture of some of the most prominent Michelin starred chefs of the world.

Sani Gourmet – 2024 Line Up Announced

Renowned Chef Paco Morales, celebrated for his innovative approach to Spanish cuisine brings his culinary expertise to Sani Gourmet on 26th July. With a career marked by creativity and passion, Morales has earned acclaim for his inventive interpretations of traditional Spanish dishes, earning him numerous accolades and three Michelin stars along the way.

On 2nd August, the world-renowned Chef Massimo Bottura will visit Sani Gourmet. With over thirty years of experience as a restaurateur and entrepreneur, Bottura has solidified his place as one of the most innovative personalities in the gastronomic landscape. In 1995, he launched Osteria Francescana in his hometown, Modena, which has since garnered numerous accolades, including three Michelin stars in 2012 and top rankings in The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 and 2018.

In 2015, Bottura co-founded Food for Soul alongside his wife, Lara Gilmore, a non-profit association dedicated to combating food waste and social isolation through cultural initiatives. His humanitarian and environmental efforts were recognised in 2020 when he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, and Osteria Francescana was honoured with the green Michelin star. As an advocate for positive change, Massimo Bottura continues to inspire audiences worldwide with his innovative cuisine and commitment to making a difference in society. His participation at Sani Gourmet promises to elevate the event to new heights of culinary excellence.

On 9th August esteemed Chef Andoni Aduriz will take the spotlight at Sani Gourmet, where he will delight guests with his visionary culinary creations. Known for his groundbreaking work at two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Mugaritz, one of Spain's most revered restaurants, Aduriz is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to Basque cuisine. In 2023 Chef Aduriz has been awarded the Icon Award for his contribution and inspiration to the world gastronomy sector by the renowned list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Aduriz is also a founding trustee of the Basque Culinary Center and a prolific author, as well as a mentor for innovation and creativity at the Madrid Culinary Campus (MACC).

Renowned Chef Ana Ros, hailed as one of the leading figures in contemporary European cuisine, visits Sani Gourmet on 16th August with her exceptional talent and culinary artistry. As the creative force behind Hisa Franko, Ros has garnered international acclaim for her inventive interpretations of Slovenian cuisine, earning 3 Michelin Stars and widespread recognition and further accolades.

Celebrated Chef Clare Smyth takes centre stage at Sani Gourmet on 23rd August. With three Michelin stars and numerous awards including the title of the World's Best Female Chef 2018 by the World's 50 Best Restaurants, Smyth has established herself as one of the leading figures in modern British cuisine. Her participation promises an extraordinary culinary journey filled with innovation, flavor, and impeccable execution.

Sani Gourmet 2024 – ‘Savour the Stars’

Sani Gourmet 2024 sees the return of one of the most prestigious world-class culinary events. Following its recognition as the World’s Leading Cultural Destination Resort 2023 at the World Travel Awards, Sani Resort continues to elevate its dining experience to unparalleled heights. Welcoming five world-renowned Michelin-starred chefs to create a gastronomic dining experience, guests are invited to savour the flavours of some of the world’s most esteemed chefs. From tantalising creative Mediterranean fare to exquisite Slovenian and British delicacies, each evening of Sani Gourmet 2024 promises a delightful fusion of flavours and Michelin-star dining. Boasting an impressive array of 27 restaurants and 13 bars, including Michelin Star dining, Sani Resort ensures that every guest enjoys an extraordinary culinary journey, regardless of the season. With an extensive selection of cuisines from around the globe, as well as specially designed vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and wellbeing menus, for both adults and kids, across all restaurants, Sani Resort caters to even the most discerning palate.

Sani Gourmet dinners start at 20:00 each evening at Elia restaurant in Porto Sani. For more information and to book tickets, please visit Sani Gourmet webpage.

PROGRAMME

26 July

Paco Morales

2 August

Massimo Bottura

9 August

Andoni Aduriz

16 August

Ana Ros

23 August

Clare Smyth

Sani Resort | Brand Film 2024