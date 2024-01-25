Sani Resort announces the opening of the new Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suites & launches “Crafting Memories”

Sani Asterias Sani Resort Sani Asterias Beachfront Residence Sani Asterias Two Bedroom Beachfront Residence

Sani Resort, Greece, is welcoming guests to the new era of Sani Asterias with the most exclusive Beachfront Residential Suites opening on 21st June 2024.

KASSANDRA, HALKIDIKI , GREECE, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sani Resort is delighted to unveil a new era for Sani Asterias while inviting guests to make their summer memories last with meticulously crafted world-class experiences in the unique setting of Sani’s 1,000-acre eco-reserve. Sani Asterias will take luxury and attention to detail to the very highest levels. Focused on the most discerning experiences, this outstanding property reveals totally reimagined interiors and exteriors, and features a new conceptual style of Beachfront Suites, by far Sani’s most exclusive.

Revealing the brand new Beachfront Residential Suites at Sani Asterias opening 21st June

Sani Resort is proud to reveal the new Sani Asterias Beachfront Residential Suites opening on 21st June offering the most refined accommodation within the most exclusive hotel of Sani. Introducing a new compelling residential concept of accommodation, these suites are designed to combine nature with seamless indoor and outdoor living in the most luxurious setup, just a step away from the soft sandy blue flagged beach of Sani Asterias. The new concept suites offer direct beach access, expansive indoor and outdoor spaces overlooking the Aegean Sea, private infinity pools and idyllic views over the Aegean all combined with the homely feeling of the expansive space and upgraded in-suite amenities.

Taking design cues from sleek modern architectural styles and natural stone surroundings, the new Beachfront Residential Suites seamlessly blend the exquisite natural world of Sani with the fine interiors. Indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly flow into each other, creating idyllic expanses in which to relax with your loved ones, relishing the joy of privacy and bespoke service. The newly redesigned homely residences offer special perks and amenities for the most discerning guests. From wine fridges and home cinemas next to pillow menus, and the option for in-room beauty treatments, every wish is taken care of. Offering a complete sanctuary amidst nature, each new residence will afford ultimate privacy and incredible views.

Launch of the new global “Crafting Memories” Campaign

Multi-awarded for offering unparalleled experiences to guests for over half a century, Sani Resort is set to bring to life guests’ stories by defining their experiences and crafting them into memories. Whatever they imagine their story to be, Sani is here to craft it to perfection. The “Crafting Memories” campaign highlights the values of dedication, inherent hospitality and caring nature, while Sani Resort invites guests to embrace nature’s symphony, reconnect with loved ones and nurture spirits of adventure amongst the tranquil setting of Sani. Making memories through personalised, authentic experiences from world-class gastronomy and sports to cultural events and well-being activities in nature, guests are invited into a more mindful and meaningful style of holidaying in 2024. Watch the campaign video here

World Class Academies and the Great Outdoors

Sani Resort’s luscious eco-reserve location affords a prime setting for delightful outdoor pursuits, and the resort is delighted to announce its continuation of partnerships with world-class brands, such as the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre, the Bear Grylls Survival Academy and Chelsea FC Football Academy. Following an exciting year, with tennis legend Rafa Nadal himself visiting the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre and surprising guests and fans of tennis with a special Q&A, photo session and signing autographs, guests can expect more in 2024. Legend visits from famed tennis and football players will continue, with the line-up for 2024 to be announced very soon. Toni Nadal, Carlos Moya, Bear Grylls, and Ashley Cole are just some of the a-list sports and outdoors figures visiting Sani and being part of the Academies.

Family Offerings

Guests travelling with kids will find new updated baby and kids menus across all restaurants designed by Annabel Karmel MBE and also a specially curated kids buffet exclusively at Porto Sani. For those with newborns Carol Mae Baby Consulting will be offering the best tips and advice for a smooth holiday experience with their little ones while parents with toddlers can enjoy some me time on the beach while their children are taken care of at the Babewatch beach service offered complimentary for 30 min. With three Sani kids’ clubs, a teens club, the family splash pool and the Tree Top Experience little guests at Sani enjoy their own special holiday moments.

Sustainability Initiatives

Sani Resort is the first certified carbon-neutral resort in Greece since 2020 that is powered by 100% renewable electricity with a triple zero goal to be zero plastic and zero waste in 2024 and zero carbon by 2030. Sani’s multi-awarded sustainability programme, Sani Green is focused on improving its sustainability performance, from energy efficiency and use of renewable energy sources to water conservation and sustainable procurement. Sani is introducing 16 new water refilling stations this season and is offering complimentary to all guests a stylish reusable Sani thermos bottle to keep hydrated on the go while staying eco-conscious. Sani is updating its zero-waste AI technology and is launching a new donation initiative called “Share More, Waste Less”. With this initiative Sani invites guests to leave one or more unwanted items from their holiday packing such as clothes, shoes or toys in the designated in-room donation basket, before checking out, to be donated to a new home. The programme was piloted last October with already 195 kg of items collected for donation to the most vulnerable and is launching in full scale in April 2024.

Sani Gourmet and Sani Festival 2024

Sani Gourmet and Sani Festival, two of Sani Resort’s annual globally recognised events in the 2024 calendar will take place in summer, bringing Michelin-starred chefs to the resort for exquisite culinary events, as well as international superstars for a summer of music in its 32nd edition. Last year saw incredible chefs for Sani Gourmet, including Akira Back, Javier Torres, Hélène Darroze, Christian Le Squer and Stephanie Le Quellec, providing an unforgettable culinary experience. Sani Festival hosted Sarah Brightman, Bonnie Tyler & Chris Norman, UB40 feat Ali Campbell and Tom Odell for performances set atop the magical Sani Hill on the Kassandra peninsula. Sani Resort will announce its programme for the 2024 edition soon.

