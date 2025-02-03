MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS TEAMS UP WITH MATCH FOR A ONE-OF-A-KIND VALENTINE’S DAY EXPERIENCE

Offering Unforgettable “Love is in the Share” Events Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS (Feb. 3, 2025) – Museum of Illusions, the world’s largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums worldwide, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking events partnership with Match, the leading dating app. This collaboration brings together the joy of connection and the wonder of illusion, offering a celebration where love and fun collide.Set against the backdrop of Museum of Illusions’ captivating exhibits, these events will invite Match members to experience the impossible through guided tours that showcase mind-bending illusions and interactive installations. Designed for singles, the events create the perfect opportunity to celebrate love and connection while sparking curiosity and imagination.Starting on Valentine’s Day, the “Love is in the Share” events will be held nationwide at select Museum of Illusions locations throughout the year. Exclusive group tours for up to 30 participants will guide members through the museum’s awe-inspiring displays during select hours. It’s the perfect chance to experience the impossible, together. For more details or to see if an event is available near you, visit www.match.com/matchevents ###About Museum of IllusionsMuseum of Illusions Group is the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 80 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 50 locations across 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.About MatchMatch, the dating app, is available for download on iTunes and Google Play. Members can experience Match in eight languages and available in 25 countries across five continents. Founded in 1995, Match is the #1 destination for single adults looking for love. Match is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.