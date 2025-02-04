FintechOS recognized as a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Retail Core Banking Systems, Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS, a leading provider of solutions in the AI-driven financial product management market, today announced that Gartner has positioned FintechOS as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, Europe for its offering, FintechOS Platform.

FintechOS enables banks and insurers to seamlessly integrate powerful, low-code capabilities to accelerate digital transformation without the need to replace existing core systems. The FintechOS platform de-risks adoption of advanced fintech features, implementing an iterative modernisation approach delivered through low-code technology. With its AI-driven financial product engine, FintechOS helps financial institutions to deliver personalised, data-driven experiences to their customers while reducing the risks and costs associated with traditional tech transformations.

Customers choose FintechOS to streamline product management and augment legacy systems, using the AI-powered platform to quickly launch and manage products and implement personalised customer journeys. FintechOS has been consistently recognised for its products in the financial services industry, including the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Commercial Loan Origination Solutions.

Teo Blidarus, CEO and Co-Founder of FintechOS: “By augmenting core systems, we empower financial institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement and accelerate product transformation without costly overhauls. As we expand the FintechOS platform with advanced AI capabilities, we enable banks to extend their competitive advantage with iterative modernisation.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About FintechOS:

FintechOS provides an innovative and AI-driven composable product engine designed to seamlessly integrate with banks’ and insurers’ existing technology stacks. It offers powerful, low-code capabilities designed to accelerate digital transformation by enabling rapid innovation without the need to replace existing core systems, allowing clients to create, onboard, distribute, and manage financial products quickly and easily. With its next-generation decision-making capabilities and a strong focus on compliance, FintechOS helps financial institutions deliver personalised, data-driven experiences to their customers, while reducing the risks and costs associated with traditional tech transformations. Over 50 clients worldwide – including Groupe Société Générale, Howden Group, and Admiral Group – use FintechOS to modernise core infrastructure, expand into new markets, or address new business models by avoiding lengthy implementations or risky migrations of core systems. To find out more, visit www.fintechos.com.

