AMD: Low vision awareness for Veterans 

Here’s how AMD can affect your life.

Picture the best moments of your life: family celebrations, dinner with friends or vacations at the beach. Imagine reading your favorite books, watching a beloved show or driving to a special place.

All these experiences rely on the gift of sight. Unfortunately for many Veterans, especially those 50 and older, risks for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) increase with age and can contribute to declining vision and the inability to rely on your eyesight.

What is AMD?

AMD is a progressive eye condition and is the leading cause of low vision. Low vision is a general term for a range of vision problems that cannot be corrected with glasses, contact lenses, surgery or medications. It can make everyday activities like reading, cooking and driving difficult. Understanding and addressing AMD and low vision is crucial to maintaining your independence and quality of life.

Recognizing symptoms

There are two types of AMD: dry and wet. Depending on the type of AMD, symptoms can vary. Either dry or wet AMD may show the following vision changes:

Blurred vision.

Straight lines appearing wavy.

Colors seeming less bright.

Difficulty seeing in low lighting.

If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s important to schedule an appointment with your eye doctor as soon as possible. A dilated eye exam can identify if you have either type of AMD. Timely care makes a big difference in managing these conditions.

Health conditions and risk factors

AMD is not the only condition that can cause low vision: Cataracts, diabetic retinopathy (leading cause of low vision in working age adults) and glaucoma, and many others are also known contributors. Prevention and early detection are key to managing low vision, so it’s essential to get regular eye exams.

Annual visits to an eye doctor can help detect vision problems before they become more severe and catching these conditions early can help slow the progression of diseases impacting your ability to see.

VA support and resources

For Veterans diagnosed with conditions causing low vision, VA offers visual rehabilitation services, ocular telehealth services and optical and non-optical aids to improve quality of life and help you learn strategies to make daily activities easier.

Early action is key. Get tested, stay informed and seek help if you notice any changes in your vision. Your sight is valuable and, with the right support, you can keep enjoying the moments that matter most.