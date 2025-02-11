Stevenson School Announces Expanded Summer Camp Programs for 2025

Stevenson Summer Camp

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson School is proud to announce its enhanced summer camp offerings for 2025, featuring two distinct locations and new programs designed to engage young minds from Kindergarten through Grade 8, with sports camps and specialized learning opportunities for teens through Grade 12.Our summer programs provide a distinct environment for intellectual exploration beyond the traditional academic year," says Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson School. "These programs allow students to pursue their interests and discover new passions in a setting free from academic pressures, combining meaningful learning with the essential joy of summer."The Camp at CarmelDesigned for rising K-4 students, The Camp at Carmel offers a dynamic day program filled with educational enrichment and adventure. Located at the picturesque Carmel Campus, young learners enjoy a structured day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., combining academic exploration with creative activities and outdoor fun.The Camp at Pebble BeachExcellence meets innovation for students entering Grades 5-8, The Camp at Pebble Beach offers both day and boarding options, running from June through early August. Day campers participate in a full schedule of activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while boarding campers experience an immersive boarding program.New for 2025: Specialty Boarding CampsStevenson School is excited to introduce specialized intensive programs for residential campers:Entrepreneurship (June 22-July 5): Young innovators develop business plans, explore finance, and hone leadership skills as Junior CEOs.AI Pioneers (July 6-19): Led by elite university alumni, students learn Python programming and explore artificial intelligence applications.Innovation (July 20-August 2): STEAM-focused program featuring robotics, 3D modeling, and hands-on engineering projects.Stevenson Language Academy (July 6-August 2): Intensive English language program for international students ages 11-16, combining structured ESL instruction with immersive cultural experiences and camp activities.Classic Camp OptionThe traditional camp experience remains available for both day and boarding campers, offering workshops in photography, ceramics, marine biology, cooking, theater, and more. Students customize their schedules by selecting from various enrichment activities on the first day.Athletic Camp OptionStevenson's comprehensive athletics program extends into the summer with specialized sports camps open to students through Grade 12. Programs include basketball, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, and tennis, among others. Each camp features expert instruction with both morning and afternoon sessions. Participants enjoy lunch in the school dining hall between sessions, and a certified athletics trainer is present at all camps to ensure student safety.Kyle Cassamas, Director of Summer Programs, adds, "We've crafted these programs to combine academic excellence with experiential learning. Whether students choose our classic camp experience or dive into our new specialty programs, they'll find themselves in an environment that nurtures both their individual interests and their sense of community."For registration and more information about Stevenson's summer programs, visit summer.stevensonschool.org or contact Kyle Cassamas, Director of Summer Programs: kcassamas@stevensonschool.org.

