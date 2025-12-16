Stevenson School Continues Tradition of National Collegiate Scholarship Success

Senior Chanel Estrada receives full-ride QuestBridge scholarship to Columbia University

At Stevenson, we are deeply committed to ensuring all students have access to an education that will set them up for success in life.” — Dr. Dan Griffiths, President

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson School senior Chanel Estrada has received a full-ride scholarship to Columbia University through the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, continuing the school's strong track record of supporting high-achieving students in accessing top-tier universities.Estrada is among approximately 2,600 students nationwide who received the scholarship from a pool of over 25,000 applicants. She joins fellow Stevenson graduates Michelle Henaku '25 and Kayla Russell '23 – both QuestBridge scholars who also matched with Columbia – as part of a growing legacy at the school."Chanel's achievement is a testament to her incredible hard work, curiosity and dedication," said Dr. Dan Griffiths, President. "At Stevenson, we are deeply committed to ensuring all students have access to an education that will set them up for success in life. Chanel has embraced every opportunity here – as a scholar, leader and advocate – and we couldn't be more excited to see her continue this journey at Columbia.""I was in shock," Estrada said, recalling the moment she learned the news while on a flight. "I paid for airplane Wi-Fi just to load the results. I was shaking when I finally looked. I kept refreshing the page. Even now I keep refreshing the page."A Community of SupportEstrada came to Stevenson through the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund, which supports high-achieving students from the Chicago area. The strength of Stevenson's alumni network has been instrumental in her journey - she interned at the office of Julia Ramirez '09, a fellow Daniel Murphy scholar and Stevenson alum who now serves as an elected official in Chicago. At Stevenson, she found mentors on campus who also supported her academic growth and personal development, including her advisor, Johanna Kroenlein. "She saw me at my worst and was there to guide me through," Estrada said.She also found inspiration in the classroom, particularly in AP U.S. History with Mr. Bates '99. "He's the best teacher I've ever had," she said. "When he teaches, it's with such enthusiasm, and he makes history come to life."A Record of ExcellenceOver the past five years, eight Stevenson students have applied to the highly competitive QuestBridge program, with three receiving full scholarships – all to Columbia University. The College Center works with students, families, and administrators to identify prospective QuestBridge applicants during their junior year and guides them through every step of the application process.Estrada has been deeply engaged in campus life as a student leader and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. She has served as a Prefect, Residential Activity Coordinator, DEI Leader, Latinx Student Union Leader, and member of Senior Forum. She is Vice President of the Interact Club, co-leads Film Society, and participates in Stevenson's Philanthropy Project. Outside the classroom, she spent a month in Alaska through the Student Diplomacy Corps Program and worked two summers at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo educating young people about wildlife and conservation.When she arrives at Columbia next fall, Estrada plans to study psychology and looks forward to reconnecting with Henaku and Russell.

