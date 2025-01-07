Stevenson Student Earns Prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship to Columbia University

Stevenson Logo Michelle Henaku

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson School is proud to announce that Michelle Henaku '25 has been selected as a 2024 QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship Recipient, earning a full four-year scholarship to Columbia University. Michelle is among just 2,627 students nationwide to receive this prestigious award, selected from over 25,500 applicants.The QuestBridge National College Match is a highly selective program that connects exceptional students from low-income backgrounds with full scholarships to the nation's leading colleges and universities. This year's Match Scholarship Recipients demonstrate remarkable academic achievement, with an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 92% ranking in the top 10% of their graduating class.Michelle's journey at Stevenson exemplifies how the school's interconnected curriculum ignites intellectual curiosity and fosters a genuine love of learning. Her transformative junior year experience, particularly in Mr. Bates's U.S. History and Dr. Hiles's English classes, showcases the power of Stevenson's interdisciplinary approach."The intersection of American history and literature in the junior year curriculum showed me what it means to be truly passionate and curious about a subject and the joy that comes with that experience," Michelle reflects. "Being in those classes made me feel like a true scholar."Beyond academic excellence, Michelle has made significant contributions to the Stevenson community as a student leader. As a prefect and affinity group leader, she has focused on creating an environment of inclusion and belonging for younger students. "Being able to create that sense of community has been one of the most healing and rewarding parts of my Stevenson journey," she shares.College counselor Katie Bell and English teacher Isa Aguirre played pivotal roles in Michelle's path to Columbia. "Beyond helping me with essays or guidance, the most meaningful thing they did for me was believe in me," Michelle says. "They pushed me to envision myself as someone worthy of success no matter how far out of reach my dreams seemed at the time."Michelle's success was also strengthened by the collaborative spirit of the Stevenson community, particularly through her friendship with fellow boarding student Wonjin E. '25. Together, they established a rigorous academic routine that helped both students excel. "Her work ethic is unmatched, and her commitment to everything she does has always inspired me to aim higher," Michelle notes of her friend and study partner.The Match Scholarship provides Michelle with a comprehensive financial aid package that covers the full cost of attendance at Columbia University, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses, with no loans or parental contribution required.Looking ahead to Columbia, Michelle is eager to engage with the Core Curriculum, which resonates with her Stevenson experience of interconnected learning. She plans to study political science while continuing her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion work through campus affinity groups.Michelle joins a distinguished community of QuestBridge Scholars, including Stevenson's 2023 recipient, Kayla Russell '23, who is currently thriving at Columbia University. As part of the QuestBridge Scholars Network, Michelle will connect with a community of peers from similar backgrounds and gain access to additional academic and career opportunities.Learn more about Stevenson at https://stevensonschool.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.