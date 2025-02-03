Mike Sarraille Ranked #9 on Global Gurus’ Top 30 Leadership Experts of 2025

Mike Sarraille, CTO of OVERWATCH

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical is proud to announce that Mike Sarraille , Chief Talent Officer, has been named the #9 ranked leadership speaker in the world alongside renowned experts like John Maxwell and Simon Sinek. This recognition highlights his expertise in leadership development, high-performance teams, and mission-driven culture, shaping organizations across industries.A retired U.S. Navy SEAL, and former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper, Sarraille built his leadership philosophy through 20 years of military service, including time in Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). He has since applied those principles to the business world, building companies and guiding organizations in cultivating exceptional leadership, resilient teams, and elite cultures.As the founder and former CEO of Talent War Group, Sarraille has redefined leadership development and executive search, working with organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. His influence extends into media and publishing, including his best-selling books, The Talent War and The Everyday Warrior.“Mike’s ability to develop high-performing teams and inspire leaders is second to none,” said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. “This recognition is well deserved and a testament to the work he’s doing every day.”Sarraille continues to expand his reach through keynote speaking engagements, leadership programs, and new ventures.For more information on Global Gurus’ Top 30 Leadership Experts, visit:

