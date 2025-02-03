Royalton Barracks-Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000585, 25B2000586, 25B2000589
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is looking into an incident that occurred at several locations near Main Street in Bethel, Vermont in the overnight hours of 2/2/25-2/3/25.
Several unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered and searched. Cash and a wallet were taken. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Troopers at the Royalton State Police Barracks, using (802) 234-9933.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.