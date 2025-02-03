Submit Release
Royalton Barracks-Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2000585, 25B2000586, 25B2000589

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Marina Pacilio

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: February 3, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     

 

The Vermont State Police is looking into an incident that occurred at several locations near Main Street in Bethel, Vermont in the overnight hours of 2/2/25-2/3/25.

 

Several unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered and searched. Cash and a wallet were taken. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Troopers at the Royalton State Police Barracks, using (802) 234-9933.

 

 

