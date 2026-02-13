Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B4000991

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026 at approximately 1420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Turco

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 12, 2026, at approximately 1420 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were on routine patrol and made contact with a vehicle on Water Street in West Rutland. The operator was identified as Nicholas Turco who was known to have a criminally suspended license.

Through further investigation it was learned that Turco had active court-imposed conditions of release. The conditions of release prohibited Turco from operating a motor vehicle on a public highway.

Turco was issued a citation to appear at court on March 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

