Rutland Barracks / DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4000991
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026 at approximately 1420 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Nicholas Turco
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 12, 2026, at approximately 1420 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were on routine patrol and made contact with a vehicle on Water Street in West Rutland. The operator was identified as Nicholas Turco who was known to have a criminally suspended license.
Through further investigation it was learned that Turco had active court-imposed conditions of release. The conditions of release prohibited Turco from operating a motor vehicle on a public highway.
Turco was issued a citation to appear at court on March 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
