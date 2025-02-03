Nick Peace joins IDScan.net team as CRO

Nick Peace, IDScan.net CEO IDScan.net Logo

Seasoned technology sales executive joins growing team at major identity tech provider

I look forward to working with the team to help shape the next phase of growth for the company. IDScan.net is positioned for great things, and I’m eager to contribute to its continued success.” — Nick Peace, Chief Revenue Officer, IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDScan.net, a major provider of ID and identity fraud prevention software , is proud to welcome Nick Peace to its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. With nearly 20 years experience in SaaS sales and a proven track record of developing strategies for rapid, scalable growth, Peace’s addition to the team marks a significant milestone in IDScan.net’s future strategy."Having worked for many years in the travel and loyalty space, I recognize the importance of identity verification for security, fraud prevention, and an ideal customer experience,” said Peace, adding “I am looking forward to aiding in the expansion of IDScan.net’s reach as a best-in-class fraud prevention tool.”Peace joins IDScan.net at a pivotal time in the company’s growth, as demand for secure, efficient identity verification solutions continues to rise across the automotive, retail, supply chain , and finance industries. As CRO, Peace will work closely with IDScan.net’s executive leadership team to shape the company’s sales strategy, identify new business opportunities, and foster strong relationships with both new and existing customers.“I’m excited to join IDScan.net at this exciting juncture in the company’s growth,” said Peace. “I look forward to working with the team to help shape the next phase of growth for the company. IDScan.net is positioned for great things, and I’m eager to contribute to its continued success.”Peace’s prior rolesPrior to joining IDScan.net, Peace worked for the New Orleans-based travel technology company iSeatz. During his five and a half years with the company, he served as Vice President of Strategic Relations and Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Success. Peace significantly improved onboarding, upsells, renewals, and customer feedback capture, resulting in notable increases in revenue, renewal rates, and customer satisfaction, leading to an impressive 250% revenue growth during his tenure.Peace's prior experience also includes leadership positions at Hanover Research and FrontierView. As Managing Director of Client Solutions at Hanover Research, Peace led a team that served as a critical bridge between clients and content delivery, optimizing account management and expanding collaboration within client organizations. At FrontierView, Peace held several senior roles, including Managing Director of the Americas and Associate Vice President of Commercial, North America. He successfully led commercial teams focused on sales, account management, and up-sells for clients in North America and Latin America, driving significant growth and customer success.Earlier in his career, Peace worked as a Manager of Corporate Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he played key roles in sales, account management, and membership development.Additionally, Peace currently serves on the board of HandsOn New Orleans and First Tee Greater New Orleans. He lives in New Orleans with his wife and two daughters.About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers including AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, Simmons Bank, MRI Software and more.

