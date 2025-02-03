Purpose Legal Achieves Record Sales Growth in 2024

In 2024, Purpose Legal delivered exceptional revenue growth while adding expert talent and transformative partnerships.

2024 was a transformative year for our company, and we entered 2025 with unwavering confidence in our people, our ability to innovate, and our strategic vision.” — Greg Mazares, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, Purpose Legal, a leader in technology-driven legal and professional services, delivered exceptional revenue growth while adding expert talent and transformative partnerships. With great momentum entering 2025, the company continues to set the bar for innovation, dependability, and efficiency in the legal services and technology industry.Expanding Talent and ExpertiseThe company's expert managers and consultants earned a broad portfolio of certifications across industry-leading platforms, including:• Over 15 Relativity certifications, including multiple Relativity Masters designations.• Certifications in Everlaw, Reveal/Brainspace, Nuix, iConnect, DISCO, CaseMap, and Cellebrite.• Active participation in esteemed industry thought-leader groups, including Sedona Conference Working Groups 1 and 6, and the EDRM Global Advisory Council.Purpose Legal also welcomed four experienced leaders to its executive team, strengthening its capabilities in technology innovation, data science, HR, Finance, and global managed review services:• Jeff Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer• Patricia Bramer, CHRO• Rita Palombi, Chief Financial Officer• Barry Willms, SVP, Global Managed Review ServicesStellar Growth and Expansion:Purpose continued its remarkable growth trends:• 59% revenue growth versus 2023, marking a record-breaking year.• An overall growth of 19% in data under management year over year.• Significant expansion in the core client base of leading corporations and law firmsForging New PartnershipsTo continue delivering an array of innovative solutions and custom workflows, Purpose Legal augmented its existing relationships with ModeOne, Exterro, Everlaw, Reveal/Brainspace, and Relativity. In 2024, the company expanded its ecosystem by forming new partnerships with:• eDiscovery AI• Infinnium• TackleAI• Milyli• Pinpoint Labs• Cellebrite• DivergentPurpose Legal's commitment to partnering with leading technology providers underscores its mission to create customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.Positioning for 2025 and BeyondLooking to 2025, the company is poised to accelerate growth through additional investments in great people, technology, new services, and expanding client partnerships. Its focus remains on driving efficiency, embracing AI and other modern technologies, and consistently delivering measurable results for clients worldwide."2024 was a transformative year for our company, and we entered 2025 with unwavering confidence in our people, our ability to innovate, and our strategic vision," said Greg Mazares, CEO of Purpose Legal. "Through strategic partnerships, our expanding team of advisory consultants, and our relentless focus on client satisfaction, we are ready to further redefine what’s possible and effective in the delivery of legal services."About Purpose LegalPurpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, government entities, and channel partners through best-in-breed software, generative AI tools, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry knowledge. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, advisory consulting services, corporate compliance, regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data privacy, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io

