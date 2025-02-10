CableFinder Continues to Expand Its Portfolio with a New Provider

Breezeline’s inclusion in the CableFinder platform represents an exciting step forward for our users” — Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner of CableFinder

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder is excited to announce the addition of Breezeline to its growing portfolio of service providers. This strategic expansion empowers all CableFinder users within the leading industry TSDs: Innovative, Telarus, Intellisys, Avant, AppDirect, and loc8 by giving them enhanced access to Breezeline’s enterprise-class connectivity solutions.Breezeline’s product offerings include Fiber and Shared Fiber solutions, available under both Dedicated and Best Efforts categories within CableFinder. With these new serviceability options, CableFinder users can quickly search an address and receive precise results for Breezeline’s connectivity solutions when within the Breezeline footprint.Once identified, users can seamlessly request pricing through their TSD to access Breezeline’s competitive pricing and robust product lineup.Why It MattersThe addition of Breezeline reflects CableFinder’s ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio to deliver greater choice, flexibility, and value for its users. By integrating Breezeline’s cutting-edge connectivity solutions, CableFinder continues to support its mission of empowering businesses with reliable and efficient tools to meet their connectivity needs."Breezeline’s inclusion in the CableFinder platform represents an exciting step forward for our users," said Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner, CableFinder "This partnership underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that help businesses thrive in today’s digital landscape."About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.For more information on Breezeline’s offerings through CableFinder, visit Our Range of SMB Enterprise-Class Products | Breezeline or contact:Happy MarinoSr Director, Marketinghappy@ cablefinder.net Taylor BrownSr. Engagement Managertaylor@cablefinder.netThomas Stanleytstanley@breezeline.comFor media inquiries, please contact:Happy MarinoSr. Director, Marketinghappy@cablefinder.net203-979-3685

