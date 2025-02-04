Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup for Inaugural Live Auction with RM Sotheby’s During ModaMiami

1401 Chuckanut Crest Drive, Bellingham, Near Seattle, Washington 460 NE 28th Street, #4104, Miami, Florida 26th Floor Penthouse, Parque Cidade Jardim Condominium, Armando Petrella n 431 Torre Magnólias, São Paulo, State Of São Paulo, Brazil L8 & L9 Caribbean Heights, Rose Hall Montego Bay, Saint James, Jamaica 1175 County Route 27A, Ancram, Near Copake Lake, New York

For the first time ever, real estate will be offered live alongside rare and collectible automobiles during ModaMiami on 1 March.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its marquee offerings as part of the firm’s inaugural live auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s as, for the first time ever, the global leading auction houses come together to gavel real estate alongside of rare and collectible automobiles during ModaMiami, the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast. This historic auction showcases a tailored selection of exclusively Sotheby’s International Realty properties spanning North and South America. Bidding will open online via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and close live on 1 March at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

“ModaMiami is a celebration of artistry and innovation across luxury categories, making it the perfect stage for RM Sotheby’s to host us during our inaugural live auction of real estate, ” stated Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our presence at this prestigious event underscores the power of our platform to connect exceptional properties with high-net-worth buyers and we are thrilled to present a collection of luxury real estate that aligns with the lifestyle of collectors, connoisseurs, and celebrities alike.”

Featured in the upcoming sale:

1401 Chuckanut Crest Drive, Bellingham, Near Seattle, Washington

Listed at US$4.985 million by Cynthia Harper of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2.5 million–US$3.5 million

Bidding Opens 14 February

A masterpiece of Pacific Northwest craftsmanship perched in the exclusive Chuckanut Crest community, offering breathtaking 270-degree island and ocean vistas. This extraordinary residence showcases over 30,000 square feet of reclaimed massive fir beams in a stunning timber-frame design. A soaring thirty-foot Montana Aspen granite fireplace anchors the great room, while custom-built doors, hand-forged ironwork, and artisanal lighting fixtures reflect unparalleled attention to detail. The main level spans 3,600 square feet of seamless living space, featuring an updated chef's kitchen and sophisticated entertaining areas. Built to endure with a copper roof, SIP walls, and mortise-and-tenon joinery, this sanctuary delivers spa-like luxury with a two-person jetted tub and walk-in steam shower. Every detail celebrates the harmonious blend of exquisite design and natural beauty.

460 NE 28th Street, #4104, Miami, Florida

Listed for US$3.25 million by Neila Granzoti Rudden of ONE Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$900,000–US$1.6 million

Bidding Opens 20 February

Soaring above the Miami skyline, this penthouse residence combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled luxury. Fully remodeled and thoughtfully designed, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts 11-foot ceilings and breathtaking views of the ocean, bay, and cityscape. The sleek Italian kitchen features top-of-the-line Miele appliances, including a coffee system, induction stove, and dual ovens, alongside a wine room with a Sub-Zero cooler. Every bedroom offers the privacy of an ensuite bath, while the primary suite indulges with a marble spa-like retreat, Jacuzzi tub, and integrated Seura TV. Elegant wide plank wood and marble flooring complement custom millwork and wallcoverings throughout. Smart home automation, motorized shades, and a private elevator foyer elevate the modern experience. Savor sunrises and sunsets from expansive balconies, then enjoy unparalleled building amenities, including a pool, gym, spa, theater, EV car chargers and valet service.

26th Floor Penthouse, Parque Cidade Jardim Condominium, Armando Petrella n 431 Torre Magnólias, São Paulo, State Of São Paulo, Brazil

Listed for US$13 million by Patricia Dias of Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$4 million–US$8 million

Bidding Opens 21 February

Situated in the highly coveted Parque Cidade Jardim condominium, this triplex penthouse offers an unparalleled level of security, privacy, and luxury. The property is renowned for its exceptional design and meticulous attention to detail, highlighted by an imposing double-height hall with imported black and white marble flooring. The expansive social area is bathed in natural light and features panoramic views, while the pastel-toned Trompe L’oeil-painted dining room flows seamlessly onto a charming balcony. The residence includes seven luxurious suites, two of which are sprawling master suites complete with lounges, Jacuzzis, massage rooms, and extensive walk-in closets. Additional amenities include a wine cellar, music studio, games room, family room, and a home cinema with seating for eight. The rooftop lounge offers breathtaking views of São Paulo’s skyline. The Parque Cidade Jardim development provides exclusive access to a shopping mall, fitness center, spa, and helipad, enhancing the property's appeal for the most discerning buyers.

'Kenyan Sunset', L8 & L9 Caribbean Heights, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Saint James Jamaica

Listed for US$3.5 million by Julian Dixon and Coleen Samuels of Jamaica Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$750,000–$1.25 million

Bidding Opens 21 February

Kenyan Sunset offers a distinct fusion of Caribbean elegance and African inspiration across two majestic acres in prestigious Caribbean Heights. This exceptional estate comprises three thoughtfully designed structures, each embodying unique charm. The main residence presents three bedrooms, a private office, wine cellar, media room, and gym surrounding the primary pool. A separate two-bedroom cottage provides an intimate retreat with its own pool and fully equipped kitchen, perfect for guests or extended family. The estate's elevated position between the renowned White Witch and Cinnamon Hill golf courses delivers spectacular views, while sharing grounds with the historic Rose Hall Great House adds to its prestigious providence. Modern functionality harmoniously blends with timeless design elements throughout, creating an extraordinary sanctuary for sophisticated island living.

'Coconut Island Estate', Casuarina Point, Abaco Islands, Bahamas

Listed for $5.4 million by Mitzi Pearce of Bahamas Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million–$1.75 million

Bidding Opens 21 February

Coconut Island Estate, a luxurious retreat in Casuarina Point, presents an exceptional beachfront opportunity with proven rental income potential. This private paradise encompasses four distinct residences totaling 8,850 square feet of sophisticated island living. The estate's thoughtful design features ten bedrooms across multiple structures: Paradise, Frigate, Jolly Roger, and Sand Dollar, each offering a unique coastal experience. A heated pool overlooks pristine white sand beaches, while the beachfront bar and grill create an ideal entertainment setting. Immaculate landscaping enhances the natural beauty of this one-acre sanctuary. Modern amenities include central air conditioning, double ovens, and a generator for seamless island living. Whether utilized as a private family compound or a revenue-generating property, Coconut Island Estate delivers the quintessential Bahamian lifestyle.

1175 County Route 27A, Ancram, Near Copake Lake, New York

Listed for US$9.995 million by Karen Climo and Jennifer Capala of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$4 million–US$6 million

Bidding Opens 21 February

In the heart of the Hudson Valley, this expansive 133-acre estate in Copake, New York, epitomizes luxury and refinement. The property boasts serene water frontage on the 46-acre Chrysler Pond, lush woodlands, and farm facilities, all offering breathtaking mountain vistas. The handcrafted six-bedroom lodge, constructed with timber from British Columbia, spans over 8,000 square feet, featuring a chef's kitchen, an elegant dining room, and a grand living area with a commanding fireplace of local stone and vaulted beamed ceilings. Additional amenities include a breakfast nook, sunroom, outdoor kitchen, and a spa jacuzzi overlooking the Berkshire Hills. A meticulously designed one-bedroom pool house complements the saltwater pool, USTA-grade tennis court, bocce court, full indoor and outdoor shooting range, and an underground European spa area and steam room equipped with a professional-grade KLAFS sauna. A three-level, 9,000-square-foot barn offers multiple floors for entertaining, room for up to 27-car garage in climate-controlled garage spaces, and extensive storage, with a modern multi-purpose loft on the third floor suitable for grand events and guest accommodations. Additional barns and outbuildings provide versatile spaces for various uses. This estate is more than a residence; it offers a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and tranquility.

