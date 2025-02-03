HBS Welcomes Tanya Willmeth to its Public Affairs Team in St. Louis

Tanya’s in-depth knowledge of the industry and her ability to engage diverse audiences makes her an effective communicator in delivering real results for clients.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBS announced today that Tanya Willmeth has joined its Public Affairs group as a Principal in its St. Louis office. Tanya has over twenty years of experience in public affairs and strategic communications with a specialization in podcasting, political campaigns, and nonprofit leadership. With a knack for storytelling, Tanya helps clients in crafting compelling narratives that resonate with stakeholders and inspire action.HBS CEO Andy Blunt said, “Tanya’s in-depth knowledge of the industry and her ability to engage diverse audiences makes her an effective communicator in delivering real results for clients. We are happy to have her on the team and the valuable insights she brings to our clients across the country.”Tanya most recently served as the communications chair for an education campaign supporting the successful election of Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. Her work included developing strategic content to amplify the campaign’s message and align with voter priorities, while coordinating with pollsters and media outlets to ensure timely and impactful communication. Tanya also hosted a long-standing podcast syndicated by one of the UK’s largest networks, recording over 250 episodes and contributing to its 20 million global downloads.The HBS Public Affairs team provides trusted counsel to C-suite executives and leaders, delivering integrated communications campaigns that advance the strategies and protect the reputations of the world’s top brands and organizations.HBS Public Affairs Managing Principal Marianna Deal added, "We are excited to work with Tanya. Her versatile background and ability to build strong partnerships and identify innovative solutions to challenges will be a great asset to our clients and team.”Tanya earned a bachelor’s in education, and a master’s in strategic communications and public relations from the University of Missouri.ABOUT HBSHBS was established in 2018 with the merger of three government affairs practices of Husch Blackwell LLP, Statehouse Strategies LLC, and Cloakroom Advisors LLC, to form a multi-jurisdiction state and federal legislative government affairs firm. HBS Chief Executive Officer Andy Blunt and HBS Chief Operating Officer Gregg Hartley are co-founders of the firm. HBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, HBS has thirteen offices nationwide – in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HBS Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington – a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

