Amazon Best Selling Author Dr. Cammy Launches Groundbreaking Book: “Healing Trauma Together”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cammy Froude, a leading trauma therapist with over 20,000 clinical hours and a remarkable success rate in helping couples establish safety and trust, is set to release her highly anticipated book, “Healing Trauma Together: A Compassionate Guide to Building Trust, Fostering Resilience, and Discovering Joy in Your Relationship.” As an Amazon #1 Best-seller, this transformative resource is designed for trauma survivors and their partners, offering practical tools to overcome the challenges trauma creates in intimate relationships.

A Compassionate Guide for Trauma-Affected Relationships

Trauma survivors and their partners often find traditional relationship advice inadequate for addressing the deep complexities of trust, communication, and intimacy. Healing Trauma Together bridges this gap by delivering actionable, trauma-informed strategies that empower individuals and couples to:

* Break free from repetitive, harmful relationship patterns.

* Build trust and safety after trauma.

* Manage triggers that disrupt intimacy.

* Create healthy boundaries while maintaining connection.

“Trauma survivors often feel isolated and misunderstood in their relationships,” explains Dr. Cammy. “This book provides the steps they need to cultivate safety and connection, offering hope and healing.”

Who Will Benefit from This Book?

This book is a lifeline for adults who have been deeply impacted by trauma and those who share their lives. It is designed for individuals and couples who are ready to transform their relationships and build resilience together. Readers all over the world are impacted by its content and it currently tops the Amazon Best Seller status in several categories such as 'Self-Help for Abuse, Marriage and Relationships and Love & Romance."

At its core, Healing Trauma Together speaks to adults aged 25 to 45 who are actively working through Complex PTSD or developmental trauma. These individuals often seek tools to navigate trust issues, heal broken intimacy, and manage the triggers that can derail relationships. The book also offers guidance to their partners, equipping them with the knowledge and empathy needed to support their loved ones on their healing journey.

Beyond its primary audience, Healing Trauma Together resonates deeply with a secondary group: mental health professionals, therapy clients, and self-help enthusiasts. Therapists who work with trauma-impacted couples will find invaluable insights and strategies to share with their clients. Individuals in therapy who are ready to tackle relationship challenges will discover practical guidance to complement their personal work. And readers passionate about self-help will appreciate the trauma-informed framework that offers tangible, real-world solutions.

Core Message Pillars of Healing Trauma Together

The book delivers a profound and practical exploration of trauma and relationships, focusing on five transformative pillars:

* Why Most Trauma Survivors Struggle in Love

* The Truth About Communication in Trauma Relationships

* Creating Unshakeable Partnerships

* Trauma Responses as Relationship Superpowers

* Advanced Healing for Complex Relationships

About Dr. Cammy Froude

Dr. Cammy is a nationally recognized medical family therapist and founder of Bliss in Being, a practice dedicated to trauma-informed therapy and coaching. As a Certified Gottman Couples Therapist and an expert in evidence-based approaches such as EMDR, she has spent decades empowering individuals and couples to heal deeply and create thriving relationships. Dr. Cammy also integrates cutting-edge techniques like human design and quantum consciousness to help clients achieve post-traumatic growth and lasting fulfillment.

Her clinical expertise extends from working with survivors of extreme trauma to guiding those navigating everyday relationship struggles. Her mission is clear: to bring hope, healing, and transformative change to trauma-impacted relationships.

