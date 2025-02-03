Muse Group Unifies Hal Leonard U.S. and Europe into a Global Powerhouse

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after its acquisition of Hal Leonard , the world’s largest sheet music and educational publisher, music tech innovators Muse Group have completed the integration of Hal Leonard US and Hal Leonard Europe into a global digital, publishing and distribution powerhouse with a unified strategy and operations across all regions.This strategic integration aligns with the company’s global mission to empower music makers worldwide by providing them with world-class content and digital tools, making music playing, learning, and creation more accessible to all. By continuously expanding reach and enhancing accessibility across regions and languages, Muse Group and Hal Leonard aim to inspire a world with a billion musicians.Hal Leonard’s global teams now operate as one, curating, promoting and distributing content at a global scale while retaining the essential regional expertise that has made Hal Leonard a trusted name for generations. A prime example is the recent global publication of Ludovico Einaudi’s The Summer Portraits, ensuring worldwide accessibility to sought-after compositions.Beyond publishing, internal operations – from cataloging to marketing and distributing printed sheet music – have also been streamlined across regions, strengthening Hal Leonard’s ability to provide unparalleled access to world-class content and greater value for publishing partners worldwide.This integration also marks a new era of opportunities between print and digital sheet music. Muse Group’s industry-leading digital platforms, including MuseScore and Ultimate Guitar, are now fully connected to Hal Leonard’s extensive catalog in the US and Europe. This means that MuseScore subscribers can now access official Hal Leonard scores, Hal Leonard songbooks are featured on Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore, and ArrangeMe composers get the opportunity to earn from MuseScore subscription views, further expanding opportunities for musicians and partners.The past year has been transformative for the company. Together, Muse Group and Hal Leonard have achieved significant progress, reflected in double-digit growth, and, more importantly, built a strong foundation to grow at scale, achieving a strong market position and a bold vision for the future. Today, the company reaches more than 400 million users worldwide. Thousands of Hal Leonard scores and songbooks have been digitized and made accessible on MuseScore, extending the company’s library to over 5.5 million pieces of music and educational content, with more integrations on the horizon. Meanwhile, an internal shift toward a data-driven growth culture has positioned the group for even greater success in 2025 and beyond.Pioneering digital innovation and expanding AI-powered capabilities first introduced in Ultimate Guitar and StaffPad, Muse Group and Hal Leonard launched MuseClass, an AI-powered assignment and grading platform already used by over 10,000 educators in the US. This first joint release since the acquisition reflects a shared vision for making music education more accessible to musicians of all ages, skill levels, and tastes, empowering them to play, learn, and create in ways that suit their individual needs.Hal Leonard Europe has also played a pivotal role in this journey, securing key partnerships and expanding its publishing and distribution capabilities. In 2024, Hal Leonard Europe announced exclusive distribution agreements with London College of Music Examinations and Koala Music Productions, as well as the launch of the First EU Songbook. The introduction of MuseClass Primary in the UK has further reinforced Hal Leonard’s leadership in music education. On the publishing side, key new releases in Europe include the landmark print-first release of Yann Tiersen’s forthcoming album, the award-winning Music Theory for Kids, and exciting collaborations with local composers such as Stefano Bollani, Joachim Kühn, and Dardust.Moving into 2025, Hal Leonard under Muse Group is reinforcing its commitment to partner-centric growth, fostering more strategic, data-driven relationships with publishers, retailers, and industry partners. The company will lead innovation in the music industry by expanding its footprint in both the physical and digital world, creating new revenue streams for publishers and making sheet music and music education more accessible to music makers worldwide."This integration is a natural evolution for Hal Leonard, reinforcing a strong foundation for sustainable growth while pioneering new opportunities in the music publishing industry. This next chapter enables us to innovate while staying true to our mission – making music education and creation more accessible worldwide," said Larry Morton, former President of Hal Leonard and current Executive Board Advisor at Muse Group.“The completion of our global integration represents a powerful step toward redefining the future of music and tech for all,” said Mohammed Chahdi, Chief Operating Officer at Muse Group. “As a fully integrated global team, we are ready and committed to driving innovation in the industry by focusing on partner-centric growth and investing in new business models that redefine how everyone plays, learns, teaches, and creates music.”“By uniting Hal Leonard’s publishing legacy with Muse Group’s digital innovation, we are expanding access to high-quality content and reshaping how everyone interacts with music in both its traditional and digital formats”, said Eugeny Naidenov, CEO and Founder of Muse Group. “Over the past year, we have made incredible strides in integrating our print and digital offerings, empowering and equipping musicians everywhere to play, learn and create in ways that suit them best. As we move forward, we will continue to lead the expansion into new physical and digital products and solutions, with the ultimate vision of inspiring a world with a billion music makers.”

