Hal Leonard Announces ArrangeMe Pro Upgrade to Sheet Music Self-Publishing Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard’s ArrangeMe® enables songwriters, composers, and arrangers to publish and sell their sheet music arrangements of popular songs, public domain works, and original compositions through the world's top online sheet music retailers. Via integrations with retailers Sheet Music Plus, Sheet Music Direct, Noteflight, and MuseScore, sheet music published through ArrangeMe is available for purchase by millions of musicians worldwide.
ArrangeMe Pro is a brand new upgrade option for all ArrangeMe® members that offers a suite of exclusive features and account enhancements including increased commissions, free Noteflight Premium, a customizable publisher profile page, expanded distribution via Hal Leonard’s InStore Digital Retailer network, and much more, all for less than $7 per month.
“We are thrilled to announce ArrangeMe Pro, which offers premium-level features and an enhanced account experience that will allow all arrangers and composers to take their self-publishing to the next level,” says Scott Harris, ArrangeMe Program Manager. It opens up extremely exciting possibilities for the program's future.”
By working together with arrangers, songwriters, consumers, and publishers, ArrangeMe ensures all parties involved in the creation of music are rewarded fairly for their work, and that the music sold through ArrangeMe is readily available to any musician in the world.
Recently, distribution of ArrangeMe sheet music was expanded to subscribers of Sheet Music Direct PASS and MuseScore PRO+, vastly expanding potential audiences and royalties for composers.
ArrangeMe is available online at www.arrangeme.com.
