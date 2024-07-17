Muse Group Launches Major Upgrades to Audacity & Muse Hub, Partners With Top Developers on New Audio Store for Creators

Muse Group Launches Major Upgrades to Audacity and Muse Hub, Partners with Top Developers on New Audio Store for Creators

Muse Hub is expanded into accessible curated audio store with cutting-edge sounds & plugins, while Audacity now includes a new UI, mastering channel & effects.

MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muse Group — makers of the world’s most popular sheet music catalogs, software tools, and online communities for musicians with more than 400 million users — launches major updates to Muse Hub and Audacity , establishing a new accessible, creative ecosystem for music makers, composers, and podcasters.These updates make it easier for anyone dabbling in audio to elevate their productions and compositions, by bringing together a collection of the most innovative, unsung apps, plug-ins and sounds from indie developers, all in one place.The new Muse Hub also provides an exciting opportunity for indie developers to showcase and sell their sounds and software to a whole new audience of Muse Group creators.MUSE HUB UPDATESThe free desktop app Muse Hub provides Muse Group-made sounds, loops, and FX plug-ins to the millions of creators who use Audacity, MuseScore Studio, and more.Now, Muse Hub has partnered with a carefully curated group of cutting-edge developers — including Solid State Logic, Baby Audio, ACE Studio, WavTool, and many more — to transform Muse Hub into an exclusive audio store and creative launchpad.With a focus on quality, innovation, and ease-of-use for producers, the new Muse Hub features:• Standalone Apps: From accessible Muse Group favorites to AI music composition and podcast production tools. These include apps that transform MIDI into vocal parts or split recorded samples into MIDI stems for projects.• Plug-ins: Compatible with Audacity or any third-party DAW, Muse Hub plug-ins range from virtual instruments to easily-tweaked effects.• Muse Sounds: Designed for effortless, beautiful playback within notation apps MuseScore Studio, find unique editions of prestigious sample libraries from iconic sound designers Spitfire Audio, Orchestral Tools, Vienna Symphonic Library and more.• Loops & Samples: Royalty-free and ready-made samples, sound effects, tracks and kits to drop directly into productions to create instant hits.This update and the accompanying developer partnership program were created by the innovative team behind the critically acclaimed AI-powered composition app StaffPad. It has been designed with a frictionless experience in mind — not only for anyone purchasing or downloading via the store, but also for developers promoting their sounds or software on the platform.“For developers, Muse Hub is a fantastic publishing platform, giving access to a large potential audience of buyers, and tooling that turns your build into a fully licensed, protected product,” says Eugeny Naidenov, Muse Group CEO. “Muse Hub takes care of payments, taxes, delivery, installation, updates and license management, so you can focus on creating the very best production tools. We're looking for tomorrow's superstar developers, with the most innovative software in the audio and music space. If that's you, then head over to developer.musehub.com to find out more."A NEW VERSION OF AUDACITYAudacity, the world’s most popular free recording and audio editing tool, has also received a significant update (version 3.6) to support the Muse Hub changes. In addition to a long-awaited visual refresh, the free desktop app now includes a new master channel for adding production and effects to tracks. Two new real-time effects for mastering dynamic range are also available: a Compressor and Limiter.Paired with the selection of powerful loops and plug-ins in Muse Hub, Audacity is now a compelling tool for beginner songwriters or podcasters who want to dip their toes into audio production. Further major improvements and features are on the way in the next Audacity update, version 4. The desktop app will always remain free and open source for everyone.These changes mark the latest in the rapid widespread expansion of Muse Group’s offering to music makers worldwide, including the addition of AI-powered learning tools to the Ultimate Guitar app. Following the acquisition of leading music education publisher Hal Leonard last year, thousands of A-list sheet music titles have since been released to subscribers on MuseScore.com. MuseClass — a music content and assignment platform for US teachers — was released by Hal Leonard and Muse Group in June.Muse Hub and Audacity are both available to download free today.NEW MUSE HUB HIGHLIGHTS:APPS:• Ace Studio — Input MIDI and lyrics to your tracks and change it instantly into a fully-fledged vocal part. This AI-powered app is fully licensed for commercial use.• Samplab — Edit your audio samples with AI. Change the key or split samples into stems for your projects.• WavTool — An AI-powered DAW with tools for generating audio, separating stems and an included preset library.PLUG-INS:• AmpKit by Muse Group — Transform your desktop computer into a powerful electric guitar amps and effects studio.• Crystalline by Baby Audio — Add lush reverb to tracks with deep creative controls.• VocalStrip2 by Sonic State Logic — Record and refine professional vocal parts with dynamic modules and tools.MUSE SOUNDS:• Spitfire Audio — Special editions of the legendary Symphony Collection, featured on films and TV shows, recorded at AIR Studios London. Plus many more.• Cinesamples — Get a blockbuster sound with instruments recorded on the famous scoring stages of Hollywood. Includes the Artist Series, featuring expressive cello by Tina Guo, and a huge ensemble choir capable of singing phonemes. Ideal for epic drama.• Orchestral Tools — Beautiful orchestral ensembles and soloists, recorded at the prestigious Teldex Studio in Berlin.ABOUT MUSE GROUP:Muse Group is a visionary, international team of music lovers and audio obsessives, empowering millions of creatives to play, produce and compose every day. The company began life in 1998 as Ultimate Guitar, a tab-sharing site that grew into the world’s most popular online musician community.Muse Group now includes beloved products such as MuseScore, Audacity, StaffPad, and more. Hal Leonard, the world leader in sheet music publishing and music education, joined Muse Group in 2023.

