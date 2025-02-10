Tenerife’s Volcanic Ingredients Gain Attention in Clean Beauty Movement

SPAIN, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volcanic ingredients are gaining traction in the clean beauty industry, with a growing focus on natural, mineral-rich formulations. Tenerife-based skincare brand Flor y Amor is among the companies incorporating botanical and volcanic-derived elements into their products, aligning with the industry’s shift toward sustainable, plant-based alternatives.With increasing consumer demand for eco-conscious skincare, volcanic environments have become a focal point for research into antioxidant and skin-repairing properties. Formulations using wild-harvested, organic, and fair-trade ingredients are being explored as alternatives to synthetic additives, reflecting a wider trend in natural product development.Flor y Amor’s approach to skincare, which draws on aromatherapy and sustainable sourcing, has been recognized in the industry, receiving two Woman & Home Clever Skincare Awards for “Best Facial Oil” and “Best Cleanser.” The company’s work highlights a broader movement towards environmentally responsible beauty products and the role of volcanic ecosystems in ingredient innovation.As interest in natural and sustainable skincare continues to grow, industry experts are examining how volcanic landscapes may offer new insights into clean beauty formulation.For further details, visit floryamor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.