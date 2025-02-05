HSI Releases New Artificial Intelligence Capabilities, Strengthening Leadership Position Among EHS AI Offerings

The latest capabilities are part of a series of advancements focused on improving training in the workplace

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a global leader in EHSQ & ESG software solutions, safety training, and professional development, today announced a range of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities supporting their Environmental, Health and Safety ( EHS ) System along with their Learning Management System ( LMS ). HSI Intelligence – HSI’s AI suite of capabilities – now includes course recommendations and learning path recommendations.The latest capabilities are part of a series of AI launches from HSI focused on improving employee training management, EHS processes, and an enhanced workplace safety culture.Course Recommendations: Customers will receive a customized, tailored list of courses unique to each employee based on job requirements, previous job training and even geographic location. The course recommendations remove the guesswork many administrators face when selecting which courses an employee needs given certain on-the-job requirements specific to their function or job site.Learning Path Recommendations: Customers will be able to interact with AI in the HSI LMS by providing training goals or specific topics they wish training to cover, and HSI Intelligence will provide a complete training plan for their teams. This capability will reduce cognitive bias and ensure teams are offered consistent training across the organization, which may include differing regulations based on employee location.“Course and learning path recommendations are a step forward in our HSI Intelligence vision, which is to marry the largest, highest quality training library available today with our robust EHS system,” said Jose Arcilla, President and COO of HSI. “We can offer customers a 360-degree view into their safety policies and training programs to enable proactive risk reduction and business planning.”Course and learning path recommendations join EHS Summaries, an AI-enhanced catalog search, and an AI-content builder function as capabilities available within HSI Intelligence. EHS summaries, rolled out in early 2024, offers HSI EHS customers a simplified way to quickly and accurately summarize complex incident reports for better comprehension, and to make reporting faster and more efficient.HSI’s AI capabilities and overall strategy have been widely applauded. “HSI’s strong AI development momentum… the firm has built a proprietary AI model, trained on its vast learning library,” noted Verdantix, an independent research firm, in their 2025 Green Quadrant for EHS which ranked HSI as a Leader among EHS software vendors.HSI plans to expand HSI Intelligence with additional AI capabilities throughout 2025; capabilities which are built on their proprietary Large-Language Model (LLM). Future innovations include an AI assistant and hazard-image recognition, which collectively benefit LMS and EHS customers, strengthening their leader position among EHS software providers.About HSIHSI is a leading partner that offers a suite of cloud-based EHSQ and ESG software solutions including learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com

