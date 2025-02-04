Riverain Technologies Expands Globally in 2024, Launches New FDA-Cleared Technology

Company sees 147% Year Over Year Growth

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverain Technologies expanded across eight countries in 2024 and added nearly 50 new customers with its ClearRead™ solutions to clearly, confidently, and quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases.Expanding on its 147% growth in 2024, the company heads into 2025 with new FDA-cleared technology that extends its ClearRead CT functionality by providing coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores for ungated scans acquired without contrast. The application enables opportunistic screening of coronary heart disease, the number one killer in the US and worldwide.“Radiologists worldwide are seeing the value of our technology to help improve reading speed and accuracy,” says Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “Our 2024 growth was driven by strong product market acceptance through network effects.”Showing the ongoing value of ClearRead technology, a study led by radiology researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine found ClearRead CT Vessel Suppression leads to faster identification of pulmonary nodules. The study, presented at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, showed that the technology reduced radiologists’ reading times by 36%.*Additional significant milestones achieved by Riverain in 2024 include:● Bringing ClearRead technology to radiologists in New Zealand, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Kingdom, South Africa, Italy, and Belgium.● Partnering with RevealDX in Canada to bring their malignancy prediction score technology to aid radiologists with patient follow-up recommendations.● Continuing expansion into VA medical centers, with 52 new sites in 2024 and a total of 104 sites nationally.● Increasing channel partner activity with 240% YOY growth● Participation in leading industry events, including the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, European Congress of Radiology, Society of Thoracic Radiology annual meeting, Southern Radiological Show, American Cancer Society conferences, the Chest Show, American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP), and Health Connect Partners Fall Summit.● Launch of a virtual applications training platform to support a rapidly expanding global customer base.ClearRead CT and ClearRead Xray with Clear Visual Intelligence™ is a unique, patented, and workflow-friendly solution that gives clinicians an unimpaired view of the chest with tools for superior efficiency, accuracy, and detection. With a full suite of tools for nodule detection with volumetric analysis, CAC quantification, portable line and tube enhancement, and pneumothorax alerts, ClearRead offers a broad range of capabilities to support radiologists and improve patient care.About Riverain TechnologiesRiverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/ *Chorath, K., MD, Thrap, K., MD, Watt, C., Bresnahan, B. W., PhD, Medverd, J. R., MD, Cross, N. M., MD, MS, & Chalian, H., MD (2024). UNVEILING THE IMPACT OF RIVERAIN'S VESSEL SUPPRESSION: BREAKTHROUGH OR BUST? RSNA 2024 Scientific Poster Session. https://reg.meeting.rsna.org/flow/rsna/rsna24/MeetingCentralRSNA24/page/session-catalog/session/1719959927308001CPTP

