TriHealth Boosts Power of Lung Cancer Screenings with AI Technology for Early Nodule Detection

TriHealth Boosts Power of Lung Cancer Screenings with ClearRead CT Riverain Technologies ClearRead™ CT from Riverain Technologies Improves Pulmonary Nodule Detection

TriHealth is now using Riverain Technologies' ClearRead CT, a new AI-powered technology that will help identify potentially cancerous lung nodules in patients.

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lung cancer screenings at Cincinnati Ohio’s TriHealth are now more advanced and accurate thanks to ClearRead CT, a new AI-powered technology that will help identify potentially cancerous lung nodules in patients.TriHealth is now using technology from Dayton-based Riverain Technologies in their chest CT scans. This FDA-cleared technology removes the network of blood vessels that can hide nodules that might be lung cancer, giving radiologists a clearer view of the chest. TriHealth offers lung cancer screenings with ClearRead CT and requires no additional procedures or radiation doses.“Early detection drives the best outcomes in lung cancer treatment. With the ability to identify lung nodules by CT earlier and more accurately, we can save lives by treating lung cancer at an earlier stage,” said Dr. Frank Schlueter, Radiology System Chief at TriHealth and President of Tristate IMG. “This technology puts TriHealth at the forefront of lung cancer screening innovation and, more importantly, provides our patients with the best care and outcomes.”Powered by machine learning and advanced modeling, Riverain’s patented ClearRead CT software tools are driven by the most advanced AI methods available to the medical imaging market. “When clinicians have an unimpaired view of a chest CT, with blood vessels suppressed, they can more quickly and precisely detect and report pulmonary nodules,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “Our ClearRead technology is helping patients, hospitals and VA medical centers across the country with AI-powered, unimpaired views of chest imaging, so radiologists can focus on early findings when patient outcomes are best.”TriHealth, Cincinnati Ohio’s nationally-recognized health care system for excellence in value based care delivery, offers lung cancer screening at all imaging facilities. To schedule a screening with this new technology, call (513) 865-1145 or click here About Riverain TechnologiesRiverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/ About TriHealthTriHealth is hospitals, physicians and the community working together to help people live better. We provide clinical, educational, preventive and social programs through Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals, and more than 140 other locations throughout Greater Cincinnati. This includes an ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care and fitness and health facilities. Learn more at trihealth.com, Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on Twitter and at YouTube.com/TriHealth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.