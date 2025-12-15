Riverain Technologies Expanding Ohio Operations to Drive Job Growth and Advance Health Tech Innovation in Ohio

Riverain Technologies

Riverain to Expand Workforce and Deepen Community Impact in Partnership with Leading Ohio Healthcare Organizations

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverain Technologies, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for detecting and analyzing deadly heart and lung diseases, announced it will expand its Ohio operations and expand health technology innovation across Ohio.“We are grateful to JobsOhio and the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for their confidence in our mission. Our growth in Ohio is about more than just job creation. It’s about serving our community by delivering better patient outcomes and fostering innovation that drives the future of healthcare,” says Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies.The project highlights Riverain Technologies ongoing commitment to investing in Ohio, growing its talented workforce, and expanding its positive impact on both patients and the broader community."When engineers leverage AI to address real world problems, innovation can lead to products like Riverain Technologies' life-saving technology," said Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan. "The company's regional growth will generate excellent career opportunities for local engineering talent and the DDC and our partners at JobsOhio believe they have a bright future in Ohio."Numerous healthcare organizations across Ohio use Riverain’s ClearRead™ AI tools to improve detection of some of the most prevalent and deadly diseases, including Kettering Health Network, TriHealth, multiple Veterans Hospitals throughout Ohio, and Mercy Hospital. The company actively supports the Gala of Hope, an organization dedicated to assisting lung cancer patients and their families. In addition, Riverain collaborates with University Hospitals in Cleveland on groundbreaking research initiatives to advance early detection and treatment of thoracic diseases. These efforts exemplify the dedication not only to technological advancement but also to making a difference in the lives of those affected by serious illnesses.Riverain’s ClearRead suite of AI tools are FDA-cleared solutions designed to enhance the detection of chest diseases. ClearRead leverages artificial intelligence to identify nodules that may be lung cancer and coronary artery calcification that helps determine cardiac risk. This technology empowers healthcare providers to deliver fast, accurate care, resulting in improved outcomes and quality of life for patients across Ohio and throughout the world.About Riverain TechnologiesRiverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/

