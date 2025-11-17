Study Shows ClearRead™ CT CAC for Incidental Coronary Artery Calcification Highly Effective on Ungated CT Exams

ClearRead™ CT CAC for Incidental Coronary Artery Calcification Scoring Riverain Technologies

New study demonstrates ClearRead™ CT CAC’s ability to score coronary artery calcification (CAC) on ungated CT exams.

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New study demonstrates that Riverain Technologies’ ClearRead™ CT CAC technology has high agreement with both the ground truth radiologists and with the paired gated cardiac exam for scoring incidental coronary artery calcification (CAC) on ungated CT exams as demonstrated in a clinical study performed by Mass General Brigham AI to support regulatory clearance. The study published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports marks a milestone in the clinical validation of the functionality.Scoring of coronary artery calcification is the newest capability in the ClearRead CT suite of cardiothoracic AI tools that also offers patented image normalization and vessel suppression for an unimpaired view of the lung along with superior pulmonary nodule detection and analysis tools. Lung cancer and heart disease are leading killers worldwide. Detection of these conditions is complex and time-consuming. ClearRead CT leverages advanced artificial intelligence for more actionable quantitative data, improved nodule detection accuracy, increased efficiency, and quantification of CAC.“Cardiovascular disease is the leading global killer and coronary artery calcification is a proven predictor of future cardiac events,” said Steve Worrell, Chief Executive Officer of Riverain Technologies. “ClearRead CT CAC is a powerful tool to incidentally detect CAC and identify patients that may have otherwise gone undetected. We are proud to deliver further proof that our technology is not only accelerating radiology workflow but also paving the way for earlier intervention and better patient outcomes.”KEY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS• The agreement between ClearRead CT CAC and ground truth radiologists was 0.959 (95% CI: 0.943-0.975). This result was broadly consistent across sex, age group, race, ethnicity and CT scanner manufacturer subgroups.• The agreement between ClearRead CT CAC and paired cardiac gated CT was 0.906 (95% CI: 0.882-0.927).• ClearRead CT CAC accurately calculated Agatston scores on non-gated CTs and produced similar scores to paired cardiac gated CTs.• Use of ClearRead CT CAC could broaden screening for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, enabling opportunistic screening on CTs captured for other indications.“Agatston scores have traditionally only been calculated on specialized CTs that are cardiac gated, meaning they are timed to the beat of the heart. In addition, their calculation has typically involved many manual steps,” explained study author and principal investigator James Hillis, MBBS, DPhil, Director of Clinical Operations at Mass General Brigham AI. “Our research showed that this device accurately calculated Agatston scores based on non-gated chest CTs. These scores could be automatically calculated on non-gated chest CTs ordered for other reasons, which could facilitate opportunistic screening for cardiac risk.”About Riverain TechnologiesRiverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/ Media ContactMandy BaymanRiverain TechnologiesEmail: mbayman@riveraintech.com

