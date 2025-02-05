Lumea and Myriad Genetics Collaborate to Enhance Access to Biomarker and Hereditary Cancer Tests in BxLink

Lumea and Myriad Genetics have partnered to integrate Myriad’s Prolaris® and MyRisk® molecular diagnostic tests into Lumea’s BxLink™ digital pathology platform.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea Inc ., a leader in digital pathology solutions, and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic testing and precision medicine, have signed an agreement to integrate Myriad’s advanced molecular diagnostic tests — ProlarisProstate Cancer Test and MyRiskHereditary Cancer Test – into Lumea’s digital pathology platform, BxLink™ This collaboration will streamline the ordering and delivery of molecular tests, enabling healthcare providers to electronically order and track Prolaris and MyRisk tests, with results delivered directly within BxLink’s intuitive platform. By replacing manual processes, the integration will reduce errors and aims to deliver molecular testing results to clinicians in an average of under 10 days after specimen collection.“Clinicians need ready access to molecular diagnostic tools at the point of care to improve cancer outcomes,” said George Daneker, Jr., MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “Prolaris —included in the recent NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Prostate Cancer (NCCN Guidelines) — quantifies prostate cancer aggressiveness to guide treatment decisions at cancer diagnosis, while MyRisk evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk to guide treatments and identify risks to family members. This collaboration with Lumea ensures precision-based insights are delivered in a timely fashion when they’re needed most to empower patients and providers to make informed decisions.”“This integration simplifies workflows for physicians,” said Jim Pack, CEO of Lumea. “With fewer clicks and reduced data entry, clinicians can seamlessly order Myriad’s advanced tests, access actionable results within the platform they trust, and deliver personalized care. These insights can unlock advanced treatment options, targeted therapies, and clinical trials, driving improved patient outcomes.”About LumeaLumea is the U.S. leader in clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of primary digital diagnosis nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, its innovative tissue-handling technology and AI-driven workflows set a new standard of efficiency, quality, and standardization in cancer diagnostics. Trusted by over 50% of the U.S. urology market and spanning five continents, Lumea’s solutions enhance tissue integrity, improve detection rates, and deliver measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com . Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About Myriad GeneticsMyriad Genetics is a leading genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the company’s collaboration with Lumea will streamline the ordering and delivery of molecular tests and that by replacing manual processes, the integration will reduce errors and aims to provide clinicians with timely molecular testing results— on average, in under 10 days after specimen collection—to empower patients and providers to make informed decisions. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.*National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use, or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.