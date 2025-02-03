Darrick Francis Joins Antenna Research Associates as Vice President of Operations

Darrick Francis, Vice President of Operations

Senior leader with track record of leading multi-disciplinary teams will advance ARA’s productivity, product quality and delivery

I aim to create a scalable path forward to ensure that we are maximizing our resources with our focus on product integrity and customer service.” — Darrick Francis, Vice President of Operations

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antenna Research Associates (ARA) recently announced the appointment of Darrick Francis to Vice President of Operations.Mr. Francis brings more than 15 years of leadership experience to this position and will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the C5ISR company to ensure efficient workflows throughout ARA’s product lines, compliance with all government programs and regulations, and the timely delivery of products to customers. Logen Thiran , President & CEO of ARA said, “Darrick’s proven success in his previous role aligns perfectly with our need to foster improved collaboration among our divisions to achieve continuous improvement that enhances our quality, production and delivery of our wide-ranging technology solutions to an ever-evolving customer base. We are delighted to have him on our team.”Prior to joining ARA, Mr. Francis served as the Vice President of Operations for Intelligent RF Solutions, where he transformed the company’s procurement strategy to include annual support contracts and realized repeated savings in annual inventory costs during a high period of inflation.“I look forward to being part of ARA’s leadership team and streamlining the current processes, celebrating successes and managing challenges,” said Francis. “I aim to create a scalable path forward to ensure that we are maximizing our resources with our focus on product integrity and customer service.”Mr. Francis served this country honorably and is a qualifying veteran of foreign wars via the US Navy.About Antenna Research AssociatesARA is a C5ISR company that designs, manufactures, tests and installs cutting edge antenna technologies and subsystems to keep our joint forces secure, superior and safe. ARA creates and delivers a vast array of products and subsystems for both military and civilian applications that combine innovative discoveries from companies it has acquired, including SI2 Technologies and AQYR, whose technologies complement and enhance ARA’s trusted systems. ARA’s capabilities span from Electronic Warfare and Military Communications to Radar and Satellite Systems. For more than 60 years, ARA has provided our military with unparalleled information, improved situational awareness, immediate threat detection and precision targeting.

