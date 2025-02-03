Attorney General Jackley Announces Watertown Man Sentenced To Life in Prison On Rape, Sexual Contact Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Watertown man has been sentenced to life in prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of First Degree Rape and one count of Sexual Contact With A Child Under Sixteen.

Wayne Anderson, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Codington County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to life in prison on each of the First Degree Rape charges and received a 15-year suspended sentence on the Sexual Contact charge.

“These charges involved two young children, and this defendant has been held accountable,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to law enforcement and prosecutors for their work on this case.”

The crimes occurred between August 2021 and September 2023.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DC), FBI, and Watertown Police Department investigated the case. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted.

