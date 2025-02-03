Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,610 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement of Funds From Lincoln County Police Organization

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Theft by exercising unauthorized control over the Lincoln County Fraternal Order of Police Union’s funds.

Matthew Wilson, 39, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in Lincoln County Circuit Court. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced at 9 a.m. March 25.

The theft occurred between July, 2024, and September, 2024. Value of the property involved is between $2,500 and $5,000.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement of Funds From Lincoln County Police Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more