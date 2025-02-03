Attorney General Jackley, Dakota State University Announce Requests for Proposals for Cybersecurity Initiative

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Attorney General’s Office, 605-773-6878

Michael Waldner, Dakota State University, 605-256-5100

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Dakota State University (DSU) announce Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the SecureSD: Cybersecurity for Municipalities and Counties Initiative that would strengthen the cybersecurity defenses of South Dakota’s local governments.

"SecureSD Initiative reflects our commitment to safeguarding South Dakota’s cities and counties against the growing threat of cyberattacks," said Attorney General Marty Jackley. "We have created a strong partnership with Dakota State University to ensure that local governments have the tools and resources needed to protect their digital infrastructure."

The RFP is for a program that would evaluate and optimize firewall configurations of local governments. A firewall is an essential component of cybersecurity, acting as a protective barrier that monitors and controls network traffic based on security rules.

DSU, a national leader in cybersecurity education and research, will lead the implementation of the program. The RFP invites qualified vendors to submit proposals for conducting firewall reviews across South Dakota’s municipalities and counties. Multiple awards will be granted to encourage a broad and collaborative approach to improving cybersecurity statewide.

"Firewalls are a fundamental part of any effective cybersecurity strategy," said Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at DSU. "Through SecureSD, we are committed to equipping local governments with the knowledge and tools to strengthen their defenses and enhance the security of their critical infrastructure."

The RFP and detailed submission instructions are available on the state’s official RFP portal at the Central Bid Exchange: https://sourcing.esmsolutions.com/postingboard/entities/3444a404-3818-494f-84c5-2a850acd7779. Proposals must be submitted by Feb. 28, 2025, with awards announced shortly thereafter.

For more information about the RFP or SecureSD, please contact Mike Waldner, Director of SecureSD at SecureSD@dsu.edu.

About SecureSD:

SecureSD: Cybersecurity for Municipalities and Counties is a collaborative initiative between the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Dakota State University, funded in 2024 through SB 187. The program is designed to enhance cybersecurity resilience for local governments across the state by providing expertise, training, and resources to address evolving cyber threats. Those seeking more information about the program can visit https://madlabs.dsu.edu/securesd.

