NOTICE: Final Rule – Timber Harvesting

February 3, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to ACT 214 in the 2024 Regular Session submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department, through the Office of Forestry intended to adopt LAC 7:XXXIX.1500, 1507 and 1509 relative to timber harvesting.

The Notice of Intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 50:10, pages 1515-1517 (October 20, 2024).

The proposed rule was adopted upon publication of the final rule in the Louisiana Register , which was published on January 20, 2024.