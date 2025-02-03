NOTICE: Final Rule – Horticulture Commission
February 3, 2025
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department, through the Horticulture Commission, intended to amend and adopt additions to LAC 7:XV.126 and LAC 7:XXIX.102, 107, 109, 113, 115, 117 and 119.
The Notice of Intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 50:10, pages 1507-1510 (October 20, 2024).
The proposed rule was adopted on January 20, 2024.
