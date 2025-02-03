Volunteer Tennessee Announces 2025-26 Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement Funding Opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN – Volunteer Tennessee is excited to announce mini-grant opportunities for Volunteer Centers and Youth Civic Engagement programs. Both opportunities will support the development and strengthening of volunteer programs and civic engagement initiatives and encourage organizations to utilize community engagement and service to address critical needs throughout the state. Grant applications are due Monday, March 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CST.

These grants could range from $10,000 to $120,000 and require a 50% match to be eligible. Proposed projects should occur July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026. This funding opportunity prioritizes initiatives that:

Strengthen the capacity of organizations to recruit, manage, support, and retain volunteers.

Engage youth – ages 5 to 24 – in civic activities promoting leadership and service.

Build infrastructure for volunteer centers to expand their reach and effectiveness.

“We are pleased to offer this funding opportunity to organizations that are addressing Tennessee’s most pressing needs,” said Jim Snell, Volunteer Tennessee’s executive director. “These grant priorities align with our mission to encourage volunteerism and community service, and we look forward to seeing what innovative projects are submitted.”

Potential applicants are encouraged to register for a technical assistance webinar on Wednesday, February 12, at 1:00 p.m. CST. This session will introduce potential applicants to Volunteer Tennessee, review the funding notice, and answer application questions. To register for this webinar, click here.

To learn more, visit the Funding Opportunities page on Volunteer Tennessee’s website, tn.gov/volunteer-Tennessee.

###

Volunteer Tennessee, the Governor’s commission on volunteerism and service, builds capacity and sustainability in Tennessee’s volunteer sector. Since 1994, Volunteer Tennessee has provided more than $95 million in AmeriCorps grants and volunteer center grants to local agencies throughout the state. The funding engages volunteers to meet local needs in education, social services, health and wellness, public safety, and the environment. The commission is a 25-member, bi-partisan volunteer citizen board appointed by the Governor and eleven State Government ex-officio representatives. For more information, visit www.volunteertennessee.net or visit us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.