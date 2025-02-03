Should I Stay or Should I Go? The Fear Factor Behind Hit-and-Run Crashes

February 3, 2025

~FLHSMV public safety campaign encourages drivers involved in traffic crashes to stay on the scene~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Each year in February, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and our public safety partners participate in a hit-and-run awareness campaign. This initiative encourages drivers involved in traffic crashes to remain on the scene.

Despite ongoing efforts, many key statistics have remained constant over the years. Hit-and-run crashes often occur during dawn, dusk, low light, or inclement weather. Pedestrians and cyclists represent the highest number of fatalities.

So, with several contributing factors remaining unchanged, why do the numbers persistently increase or stay the same?

The three most common reasons a driver might not remain at the scene of a traffic crash are:

Fear: This can stem from concerns about potential consequences (such as arrest, tickets, or jail), possible confrontations with the other driver or bystanders, prior encounters with law enforcement, or having an invalid driver’s license.

Environment: Factors include visibility issues, roadway conditions (such as where to pull over), and adverse weather conditions.

State of Driver: The driver’s condition can play a significant role, especially if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or are distracted.

Understanding these contributing factors makes it clear that staying at the scene of a traffic crash is the best option and a legal requirement. Under Florida law, a driver MUST stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property that results in property damage, injury, or death.

If a driver leaves the scene, the consequences include fines, jail time, revocation of driver license and even prison.

If the crash involves property damage, leaving the scene is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Leaving the scene of a crash with injuries is a second or third-degree felony. A driver, when convicted, will have their driver’s license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to up to five years in prison and incur a $5,000 fine.

Drivers leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and incur a $10,000 fine.

“Leaving the scene of a traffic crash is not merely a choice; it’s an act that disregards the impact to others involved, be it to their property or person,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The consequences of leaving the scene far outweigh those of staying. FHP is committed to ensuring that individuals take responsibility for their actions and understand the serious implications of being involved in a hit-and-run crash.” “You may not intend to be involved in a collision, but when someone leaves the scene of a crash, it immediately turns their actions from unintentional to criminal,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “As law enforcement, we are dedicated to hunting down hit-and-run drivers and holding individuals accountable for jeopardizing the safety of others. It’s simple: Stay at the scene if you are involved in a crash.”

“As a father of young drivers, my hope is that if they were every involved in an accident, they, along with the other drivers involved, remember the importance of responsible driving, and remain at the scene until our law enforcement officers arrive,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT is proud to partner with the Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies to educate drivers and to remember that staying at the scene isn’t just the right thing to do, it can save lives.” “It is crucial to remain at the scene if you are involved in a traffic crash,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association. “Hit-and-run incidents are illegal and often result in severe criminal penalties. More importantly, leaving the scene can put lives at risk and delay emergency assistance to those who may be injured. On behalf of all Florida sheriffs, I fully endorse the ‘Stay at the Scene Campaign’ to ensure a safe resolution.” FPCA President Charlie Vazquez, Chief of Police Tampa International Airport PD, said, “We stand in support of the “Stay at the Scene Campaign” and urge Floridians to think twice before leaving the scene of an accident. Those who leave the scene often face significant criminal penalties and waste valuable investigative resources. Be responsible and compassionate, please don’t leave the scene. You’re betting we won’t find you and we’re betting we will.”

Of Florida’s 97,519 hit-and-run crashes last year, 81,205 involved property damage only, such as a parked car with no one inside, a mailbox, fence, or landscape/garden. If involved in a crash involving property damage, you must stay at the scene and attempt to locate or contact the property owner. If you cannot find the property owner, the driver responsible for the crash should leave contact and insurance information in an identifiable location.

In the case of property damage only, the driver and crash victim can self-file a crash report with FLHSMV and do not need law enforcement to file one once contact has been initiated.

Drivers involved in traffic crashes should ALWAYS remain on the scene. The consequences of leaving far outweigh those of staying, and this approach ensures that any injured parties receive necessary assistance, facilitates the proper exchange of information, and enables law enforcement to assess the situation accurately.

For more information on the ‘Stay at the Scene’ campaign, including data, downloadable materials, and additional resources, please visit FLHSMV’s Hit-and-Run Awareness webpage, www.flhsmv.gov/StayAtTheScene.

