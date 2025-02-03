Termite Damage Cost Are Out And They Are Larger Than Expected

Termite Damage in Virginia Beach Termite Cost Money Safe | Effective Termite Pest Control

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite Raises Awareness on the Cost of Termite Damage in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and Surrounding CitiesAs Universal Pest & Termite celebrates its 25 year anniversary, the company is shedding light on a pressing issue that affects many homeowners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities - the cost of termite damage. According to recent studies, termites cause an estimated $5 billion in property damage each year in the United States, with Virginia being one of the top 10 states with the highest termite activity. However, what many homeowners may not realize is that their typical home owners insurance policy does not cover termite damage.Termites are small but mighty creatures that can cause significant damage to a home's structure, furniture, and other belongings. They feed on wood and can go undetected for years, causing extensive damage before being discovered. In Virginia, the most common type of termite is the Eastern Subterranean termite, which can cause damage to homes in as little as three months. With an average cost of $3,000 to repair termite damage, the financial burden can be overwhelming for homeowners.Unfortunately, many homeowners are not aware that their home owners insurance policy does not cover termite damage. This is because termite damage is considered a preventable issue and is not covered under most policies. This means that homeowners are responsible for the cost of repairs, which can be a significant financial burden. Universal Pest & Termite wants to educate homeowners on the importance of termite prevention and the potential cost of not taking action.As Universal Pest & Termite celebrates its 25 year anniversary, the company remains committed to providing top-notch pest control services to the residents of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities. With their expertise and experience, they offer effective termite prevention and treatment solutions to protect homes from these destructive pests. Homeowners are encouraged to contact Universal Pest & Termite for a free termite inspection and to learn more about their termite control services.Universal Pest & Termite's mission is to protect homes and families from the damage and inconvenience caused by pests. As they continue to serve the community, they also aim to raise awareness on the cost of termite damage and the importance of prevention. For more information, visit their website or contact them at (757) 502-0200.

