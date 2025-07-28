Pest Control Professionals Warn of Increased Rodent Activity Across Hampton Roads This Summer

Rodent Infestation Rodents in Attic Effective Pest Control

Rodent infestations such as rats and mice are on the rise in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities.

There are many health concerns with a rodent infestation. Make sure to hire a professional to inspect for entry points in and around your home.” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite Warns of Increased Rodent Activity Across Hampton Roads This SummerUniversal Pest & Termite is alerting residents of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Newport News to a surge in rodent activity during the summer months. Our warm, humid climate creates ideal conditions for mice and rats to thrive—posing serious health and safety risks to homes and families.🔍 Why Rodents Are More Active in SummerIn our region, rodents remain active year-round due to mild winters and plentiful food. Summer brings peak activity outdoors—and near homes—as rats and mice forage in gardens, trash areas, sheds, and under decks.⚠️ Health Risks from Rodent-Borne DiseasesRodents are more than just bites and mess—they’re carriers of multiple hazardous diseases:- Hantavirus: Primarily transmitted via inhalation of contaminated rodent saliva, urine, or feces. Infected individuals can develop hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), with flu-like symptoms progressing rapidly to severe respiratory distress. HPS carries a 30‑60% fatality rate.- Salmonellosis: Bacteria spread through contact with feces—causes gastrointestinal illness, dehydration, and can be life-threatening to vulnerable individuals.- Leptospirosis: Contracted via contact with urine-contaminated water or soil—can lead to severe kidney and liver damage, high fever, headaches, and in rare cases, meningitis or respiratory distress.These illnesses are triggered when rodents from nearby nesting and feeding areas enter human spaces or when humans unknowingly come into contact with contaminated droppings.🏡 Homes at RiskRodents frequently invade homes seeking food and shelter—leaving droppings, gnawing wires and packaging, and potentially spreading disease. Property damage, electrical fires, and contaminated food are common byproducts of unwelcome rodent guests.✅ Recommended Pest Control Actions from Universal Pest & TermiteTo help protect families this summer, Universal Pest & Termite encourages homeowners to:- Prevent Entry – Seal gaps, cracks, vents, and openings smaller than a dime.- Eliminate Food & Water Sources – Store food securely, promptly clean spills, remove pet food after use, and eliminate standing water.- Remove Hiding Spots – Clear woodpiles, dense vegetation, and clutterful storage zones.- Use Professional Monitoring – Regular inspections and containment strategies help detect rodent presence early on.🐀 Where Rodents Nest in Hampton Roads Homes and YardsUnderstanding where rodents typically nest can help homeowners better target prevention efforts. In Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Newport News, these are the most common offenders:- House Mice: Small and agile, house mice often nest in wall voids, attics, basements, and behind appliances. They prefer dark, undisturbed areas with easy access to food and nesting materials like insulation, paper, and fabric.- Norway Rats: These larger rats are burrowers and typically nest outdoors in soil, beneath foundations, around garbage areas, or under sheds. Indoors, they may enter basements or ground-level storage areas, especially during storms or in search of food.- Roof Rats: Excellent climbers, roof rats tend to nest in elevated spaces such as attics, rafters, trees, and even along utility lines. They often enter homes from the roof or upper vents, particularly in older or heavily wooded neighborhoods.Knowing these nesting habits allows for strategic inspections and targeted exclusion efforts to block off entry points and disrupt rodent shelter zones.Take Immediate Action – If signs of rodent presence appear—like droppings, chew marks, or unusual noises—contact a licensed pest control provider immediately.📝 From Universal Pest & Termite:“Summertime doesn’t mean rodent season ends—if anything, it’s just beginning. Proactive prevention and regular inspections are essential to keep homes safe and healthy,” says Tanner Baine, Director of Operations.

Rodents in Air Duct

