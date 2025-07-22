Misguided Ant Treatment Can Make Infestation Worse, Warns Pest Professionals

Safe | Effective Ant Pest Control Safe Ant Pest Control Near Me Chesapeake

Ant indentification is vital when controlling ants in a home. Hire a professional to ensure a proper treatment for ant control.

It is very important to properly identify the type of ant in your home to determine the proper treatment. You could divide the colony making it more difficult to control.” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners may be unknowingly making their ant problems worse by using over-the-counter solutions that do more harm than good. Universal Pest & Termite warns that improper treatment can divide ant colonies, causing the infestation to spread rather than subside.“When ants feel threatened by the wrong type of pesticide or bait, the colony can split through a process known as 'budding,'” says Tanner Baine with Universal Pest & Termite. “Instead of one colony, you may now be dealing with two or more, making control significantly harder.”Correct identification of the ant species is crucial, as each type requires a different treatment strategy. Using a generic or incorrect product can lead to ineffective results and prolong the infestation. This is especially true in coastal Virginia communities, where a variety of ant species are common:🐜 Ant Species by AreaCarpenter ants (large, black or brown, nest in wood)Odorous house ants (small black, emit foul odor when crushed)Pavement ants (small brown/black, nest under pavement cracks)Pharaoh ants (tiny pale yellow head, darker abdomen)Chesapeake:Carpenter ants (damage wood, nest in structure wood)Odorous house ants (small, foul-smelling, invade kitchens)Pavement ants (nest under driveways and sidewalks)Fire ants (reddish, aggressive, painful sting, build yard mounds)Newport News:Carpenter ants (identified by frass — wood shavings from nests)Odorous house ants (widespread nuisance invaders)Pavement ants (common urban pest nesting under foundations)Fire ants (expanding in the region; painful bites/stings noted in Hampton Roads)“Because the species vary from city to city—even neighborhood to neighborhood—you risk doubling the infestation by using the wrong treatment,” Tanner continued. “That’s why calling a pest control professional who can accurately identify the species and apply the correct treatment from day one is essential.”Universal Pest & Termite urges homeowners to avoid DIY fixes and instead call in a pest control professional. Expert technicians can identify the species, assess the infestation, and apply targeted treatments to eliminate the problem at its source.“Our goal is to eliminate the ants you see and those you don’t—by treating the root cause,” added Tanner Baine.For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.universalpest.com

